Will Allen Weisselberg come back to Donald Trump?





On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. had appointed a grand jury to determine whether Donald Trump, or anyone in his organization, should be charged with crimes related to de potential corporate harm. Martin Sheil is a retired Special Agent Supervisory with the IRS Criminal Investigation with over 30 years of investigative experience. Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, having served for 13 years in the United States Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York.

What follows is a conversation between them analyzing news from the successful grand jury and reports that investigators are eager to secure the cooperation of longtime Trump organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Jennifer Rodgers: It has long been clear that Allen Weisselberg will not cooperate voluntarily with authorities, at least not without a serious threat of being charged over his head. He refused to do so as my old office, the SDNY, sued former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, Weisselberg must have been forced to testify under an immunity order and it appears the posture has gone downhill. continued. So, in order to convince Weisselberg that cooperation is in his best interest, prosecutors need leverage over him in the form of indicted or at least accountable criminal behavior. It appears that while the SDNY did not have such evidence during its investigation of Michael Cohen, New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Manhattan DA are investigating whether Weisselberg committed crimes, both linked and separated from his employment with the Trump Organization. Since most of the acts under investigation appear to be tax evasion, I would like to know your opinion on the viability of what might exist. What are the different areas of potential criminal exposure for Allen Weisselberg?

MartinSheil: Let’s start with the tax issues around tuition fees in private schools, as it has been reported that the tuition fees for Weisselberg’s grandchildren could have been paid by someone from the Trump Organization, possibly as part of compensation from Allen Weisselberg, or his son, Barry Weisselberg, who also worked for Trump. Did Allen and Trump come to some sort of agreement on how to deal with the tuition fees on the Trump Organization’s books as well as tax returns? What about other benefits that Barry Weisselberg and his wife may have received? Have they declared such benefits on their tax returns? Did Allen Weisselberg and / or Trump himself conspire to conceal such payments from tax authorities? Notably, Weisselberg, as CFO, would generally be responsible for preparing and distributing tax forms to Trump Organization employees as well as federal and state tax authorities. A big question will be: Did Weisselberg falsify the company’s books in order to allow the preparation of tax returns on the basis of those records?

New York State has a misdemeanor charge regarding forgery of company books and records which can be criminalized if associated with other fraud. This law could also come into play when examining relevant tax forms for possible forgery.

In addition, Barry Weisselberg is responsible for reporting all income and benefits received from all sources, including the Trump organization. These could include paying tuition fees and using a rent-free apartment, something else the Weisselbergs may have received from the Trump Organization. Intentional failure to report this type of income could result in a fee for submitting false income tax returns under New York law.

On the other hand, if Donald Trump or Allen Weisselberg instead paid tuition from private personal bank accounts, it may be a gift, resulting in separate gift tax provisions.

Rodgers: So we were talking about a possible tax exposure for Allen and Barry Weisselberg of tuition fees and maybe other perks that could have been paid to avoid payroll taxes. It would be a very good lever for prosecutors.

You mentioned Barry Weisselberg. His ex-wife Jennifer Weisselberg is cooperating with the authorities and has reportedly provided them with important documents. She has appeared on CNN to say, among other things, that the DA is now examining irregularities in the operation of the Wollman Ice Rink and the Central Park Carousel, two Trump businesses run by Barry, who Jennifer has suggested they whitewash. money under those. operations. It’s too early to say what kind of exposure Barry Weisselberg might have activities related to these properties, but it could be another way to put pressure on Allen Weisselberg, of course, or even to separately get the cooperation of Barry Weisselberg. What other types of possible financial crimes should we be looking for in terms of Wollman Rink and the carousel?

Sheil: A big question here is what overt act (s) of escape (s) could have been committed in an alleged skimming operation? Are there any undisclosed bank accounts? What records could have been tampered with? Who else could have been involved?

As for trying to drive a wedge into Barry and Allen’s father-son relationship, that wouldn’t be uncommon in this type of case. When Enron was under federal investigation for various financial frauds, the federal government did not miss an opportunity to prosecute the wife of Enron executive Andy Fastow for criminal tax violations in order to coerce Fastows into cooperation .

Apart from Weisselberg, however, there is also another family to consider as the Trump family. If Ivanka doubled her consultant fees on top of her salary to do the same job, for example, Allen would be in the middle of all the paperwork about it. If Eric Trump testified falsely regarding the property’s valuation on the Westchester easement situation, Allen would be a key witness. If Donald Trump Jr. approved the checks from the Trump Organization to Michael Cohen in regards to reimbursing Cohen for his silent payments to Stormy Daniels, then Weisselberg could be at risk. Weisselberg himself signed at least one refund check to Michael Cohen based on a fake invoice, as did the CEO of the Trump Organization.

When you start to break it down, Allen Weisselberg may have gotten involved in the so-called silent money refund conspiracy; bank fraud based on the submission of bogus loan applications involving inflation in the value of assets Property tax fraud (mail fraud) based on the artificial decrease in the value of real estate assets belonging to the Trump business enterprise; allegations of insurance fraud; and we can continue.

If New York prosecutors decided to take a hard line here, there may be a lot they could do, including even racketeering charges.

Rodgers: I think the SDNY’s decision to grant Weisselberg immunity for his testimony instead of charging him on that basis suggests that they didn’t think that, on its own, was strong enough to charge. While the SDNY immunity deal for Weisselberg’s testimony has no bearing on whether the Manhattan district attorney can indict Weisselberg as a legal matter, because the federal and state are separate rulers. , the fact of this agreement and the lack of a cooperation agreement with the SDNY tells me that the DA will have to come to Weisselberg with much more than silent cash payments.

That doesn’t pose as much of a dilemma for me; I think DA and GA are all-in, and are willing to play hard to make the case possible. As you explained, there is a lot of information to go through, and more evidence is coming in all the time, but I think prosecutors are determined to prosecute and would like to do so with the help of Allen Weisselberg. may face a great dilemma once prosecutors present the fruits of their efforts to him: stay loyal and go to jail, or activate the trumps?

