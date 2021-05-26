Trump’s website traffic plunges 99% year over year





Traffic to former President Donald Trump’s website fell 99% from April 2020 to April 2021, according to data from Comscore.

Data provided by right-wing website monitor The Righting revealed that last April DonaldJTrump.com had 14.412 million unique visitors. Last month, he collected just 161,000.

TheRighting has started monitoring traffic to Mr. Trumps’ website as it’s clear he now wants to use it more aggressively to pump his opinions into the bloodstream of nation news, Howard Polskin said. , who runs The Righting. as a barometer of his popularity, especially since he started his From the Desk of Donald J. Trumpblog on his site only recently. Well, report on its traffic in May and if the blog increased audience for Mr. Trumps later in June when all the data is entered.

On Monday, Trump released a lengthy statement not only defending his website, but claiming he had cut back his media appearances to show Americans “how much of a disaster the Biden administration has been.”

“The Washington Post also incorrectly reported the number of views of my DonaldJTrump.com website,” said Trump angrily. “We haven’t launched our own social media ‘platform’ yet, but even the very basic site we need to post our statements on has received 36.7 million views in the last month alone and has generated more traffic. on our website now that 2020 is an election year! That number would be even bigger if we were still on Twitter and Facebook, but since Big Tech illegally banned me tens of millions of our supporters have stopped using these platforms because they have become “boring” and nasty.

The “views” are not the same as the unique visitors, of course. Trump was right, however, that the Post ran an article examining, among other things, traffic to his site. The Post noted that its website attracted fewer visitors than Petfinder and Delish last week. History concluded that it was rapidly approaching “insignificance”.

Trump continued, “My website is a place where anyone can view my statements, posted in real time, and engage with the MAGA movement. This is meant to be a temporary way to get my thoughts and ideas out to the public without the rotation of Fake News, but the website is not a ‘platform’. It’s just a way of communicating until I decide what the future of choosing or setting up a platform will be. It will happen soon. Stay tuned!”

Trump was “indefinitely suspended” from Facebook and Instagram in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riots, although Facebook’s Independent Oversight Board recently ruled that a time-limited account suspension or deletion must. be determined within the next six months. Trump was also dismantled from Twitter in January.

