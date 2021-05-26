Pakistan Allows US Military to Use Airspace, Jamaat Islami Demands Clarification | India is blooming





Islamabad: Pakistan’s Jamaat Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned the government against allowing the US military to use military bases in Pakistan, media reports said.

He even asked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to clarify the US administration’s statement that Islamabad had once again allowed Washington to use its military bases and airspace.

Addressing a meeting of JI Punjab officers in Mansoora on Monday, Sirajul Haq expressed concern, as cited by The News International, that if the PTI government repeated the blunder committed by General Pervez Musharraf, it would entail dangers. and more serious disasters.

He warned that the Pakistanis had already paid a heavy toll on others’ wars in the form of more than 80,000 innocent lives and damage to infrastructure in excess of $ 100 billion.

Pakistan allowed US military use of airspace, gave ground access: Pentagon

A Pentagon official said Pakistan has allowed the US military to use its airspace and given it ground access so it can support its troop presence in Afghanistan, according to a media report.

David F. Helvey, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs, told the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee last week that the United States will continue its conversation with Pakistan because it has a critical role in the peacemaking in Afghanistan.

The official was responding to a question from Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, who asked him to “describe your assessment of Pakistan, and in particular Pakistani intelligence agencies, and the role you expect them to play in our future. “.

“Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. They supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan has also given us overflight and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan, ”said Dawn, quoting Helvey.

“We will continue our conversations with Pakistan because of their support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan, to future peace in Afghanistan, will be critical,” he added.

Diplomatic sources in Washington told Dawn that Pakistan has always allowed overflights and ground access to the United States to facilitate its military presence in Afghanistan and will continue to do so.

Earlier in the hearing, Senator Kevin Cramer asked the Pentagon official what type of manned and unmanned capabilities the United States would need in the region to prevent “terrorists from returning to Afghanistan.”

“Things we can’t have in Afghanistan,” like overflights, Helvey said, adding that there were other means that were not available in the region and that the United States has the ability to. bring them “regularly” to the region.

Senator Manchin reminded him that without any real advantage on the ground, Washington will have to rely on its regional partners to work with the United States. “Do you have confidence in our regional partners, in their ability and commitment to drive terrorists out of the region?” He asked.

“We will need to work with our local and regional partners, and we want to continue to develop these capacities and these partnerships to be able to ensure that we have the right framework to deal with the threats.”

The US Department of Defense, he said, was “working today” with his interagency colleagues on the right kind of arrangements, relationships and frameworks to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for people. terrorism.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced his intention to withdraw all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan by September 11 of this year. The announcement followed a landmark.

The United States and the Taliban signed an agreement in Doha on February 29 last year to end the war in Afghanistan and bring American troops home after America’s longest war.

