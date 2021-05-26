Birthday crowd, Governor Khofifah also complained to the president and the Covid-19 task force





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A case reporter in the crowd celebrating the birthday of the Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Muhammad Sholeh, will also complain to President Joko Widodo and the Covid-19 central task force on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Earlier Monday, May 24, 2021, Sholeh complained about Khofifah, the deputy governor Emil Dardak and the provincial secretary’s daily manager, Heru Tjahjono, at the East Java Regional Police Service Center. Aside from Khofifah, Emil Dardak and Heru Tjahjono are among those who will be reported to President Jokowi and the Covid-19 task force. “For the president to give administrative sanctions to the governor of Khofifah, the deputy governor and Plh Sekdaprov,” said the man who also works as a lawyer on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Sholeh said he reported Khofifah, Emil Dardak and Heru Tjahjono to the police on suspicion of violating the Covid-19 health protocol, but because they were deemed not to comply with the minister’s circular. ‘Interior No. 800/2794 / SJ issued May 4. Indeed, in a circular addressed to the governors and regents / mayors, it is regulated on the prohibition to break the fast together and to hold activities. open lodge and legal bihalal. “Obviously, this ban is no exception. Wong open lodge it’s forbidden, let alone birthday parties, ”Sholeh said. According to Sholeh, the celebration of Khofifah’s 56th birthday at the Grahadi State Building in Surabaya on Wednesday evening May 19, 2021 was clearly a form of defiance of the Home Secretary’s circular. In addition, the event also hosted a concert with singer Katon Bagaskara. “If this is the case, the sentence is governed by article 93 of the law on sanitary quarantine, the sentence is one year in prison,” he said. Sholeh said in this case that he did not want to be trapped in a health protocol violation case. Because, he said, if the person complained of is a violation of health protocol, the evidence is whether the present is wearing a mask or not, keeping a distance or not, what percentage of the capacity of the room is filled and so on. “If we complain about the violation of pranks, they are slipit will be easy to get out of the trap of the law, ”said Sholeh. Earlier on Saturday, May 22, 2021, Khofifah had apologized via a messaging app. According to him, the message of the video about the viral spread of the crowd on social media has been distorted. Khoifah called the celebration a thanksgiving which was also without his preparation, knowledge and approval. News that appears later is deemed non-factual and non-objective. “There are no birthday songs, no birthday greetings, no greetings or lines, no slices of birthday pies,” he wrote. “There is a group that is used to practicing OPD, and there is Katon Bagaskara because May 18 is active in Surabaya. Katon is also a friend of the Sekda.” As to the location in the courtyard outside the official residence, the governor said Khofifah, capable of accommodating 1,000 people and, if added, reaches 1,500 people. But those present at the time, he said, were only 31 plus 10 orphans, as well as eight members of the selawat and tambourine team. Read also: Governor Khofifah apologizes for birthday videos, here is the full statement







