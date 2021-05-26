Politics
Maritime militia gives China the edge in the South China Sea
Xi Jinping
Professor Carl Schuster, Indo-Asian press service
China recently warned the United States that it would be defeated if the two superpowers went to war, according to reports. This warning is testament to what China thinks of its military might.
The threat to the United States came from China in response to the joint military exercise led by the United States, Japan, Australia and France last week amid tensions in the East China Sea. Tension is also mounting in the South China Sea, with the Philippines refusing to withdraw ships from disputed territory.
Despite all these PAFMM activities, the Chinese government led by President Xi Jingping has never accepted a link between the PAFMM and the Chinese military. They claim to be fishermen. This allows the PRC to deny any involvement of the Chinese government in these scuffles.
MMAPs do not regularly use firearms or other military weapons, so their actions cannot be characterized as an “act of war” that could trigger retaliation. It could also force Manila to seek US support under the US-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty. This is why the United States calls the actions of the PRC “gray area operations”, which means that they are acts of aggression, but do not correspond to military actions that might trigger a military response.
The PAFMM continues its activities in the East and South China Sea. To occupy an uninhabited island, the PAFMM proceeds with the initial seizure, pretending to be fishermen. When other countries confront them with their coast guards or other law enforcement agencies, they come up against an armed militia, which is fully supported by the Chinese Coast Guard or Navy. The situation can escalate into a full-fledged war if the other side insists on leaving the island.
China’s authoritarian character is such that when an international arbitration ruled the Chinese occupation illegal, it refused to comply with the ruling that all nations should “respect” international law.
At the time of real war, the PAFMM may move into supporting roles such as defensive mining. They did so during the PLA navy exercise in 2014. They would act as one of the many eyes of the fleet, disembark militia troops in remote areas or ground troops secretly before the start of the war.
A unit of the Popular Armed Forces, the PAFMM operates under direct military command to carry out state-sponsored activities. Although they are supported locally, they report to the head of the Chinese military – Commander-in-Chief Xi Jinping.
The exact number of fishing vessels owned by the PAFMM is not known, but estimates put it at around 350, of which 225 are deployed in the South China Sea. The hulls of their ships are made of reinforced steel, which is very strong. In contrast, most other South China Sea fishing vessels are made of wood or other lightweight materials. PAFMM ships are faster, which puts them in an advantageous position during an encounter. They can “ hit ” the enemy ship at will with little risk of damaging their own sturdy hulls.
Most fishermen in other countries are unarmed, but PAFMM vessels carry small arms and, in some cases, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and machine guns. They are rarely used but are available on ships. PAFMM ships have water cannons mounted above the pilot house. They direct the jet toward the cockpit of other ships to blind the crew, but sometimes they direct it toward the engine exhaust. Cold seawater hitting a hot engine tends to damage the engine, leaving the boat inoperative in the water. The PAFMM vessel can then do whatever it wants – knock, ram, or just go.
Traditional thought in the Chinese military believes in isolating the enemy and establishing advantageous geopolitical and military superiority before engaging in war. Moreover, the best leader is the one who gains the “victory” without a fight. China has secured much of the South China Sea and is using the PAFMM to extend its control without firing a shot. It has worked so far. However, doing this around the Senkaku can be difficult and expensive.
