



Just when you thought it was safe, it turns out that Donald Trump may actually run for president again in 2024 – even if his upcoming legal issues land him in jail.

According to interviews with several legal experts conducted by Insider, nothing prevents a person in the United States from running for president while incarcerated. In fact, this has already been done twice before.

(Getty Images)

But Harvard professor Laurence Tribe has even more big news regarding the twice impeached former president, who now mainly posts unread blogs from various spare houses. According to the constitutional expert, it is also possible for the leader of the free world to rule the nation, even though he is among the 2.3 million Americans held behind bars.

However, being president is one of the few rights that the prison system grants to incarcerated people. Trump’s next trial will be in New York City, where anyone jailed for a criminal or convicted will lose their right to vote.

Like 17 other states in the country, federal inmates lose their right to vote after their sentence is over. This means the loss of a crucial vote for Trump: his own.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Bowman, a law professor at the University of Missouri, told Insider that it was also possible in this imaginary and incredibly dark scenario that the former president could create his own prison just for himself and use it to make all his work as president.

This, in his first attempt to rule the country, is mostly to send out scandalous tweets while he signs extremely nefarious legislation written by the black lords of the Republican Party. This would be another of the prisons for which $ 80 billion of taxpayer dollars is spent funding.

According to Insider, the biggest obstacle to Trump’s escape from prison is Trump himself. Contacted for comment on the story, a spokesperson told the website. “This is legitimately the dumbest press survey I received in 2021.

It’s good that people are still contacting them.

