On appeal with his “dear friend” Macron, Prime Minister Modi thanks France for its help in the fight against Covid-19 | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday that he spoke with “dear friend” French President Emmanuel Macron, thanking him for France’s “rapid” help in India’s fight against the disease. coronavirus (Covid-19). “I spoke with my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron. I thanked him for France’s quick assistance to India’s response to Covid-19. We also discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, including including cooperation in climate action and the Indo-Pacific, “tweeted Prime Minister Modi. Spoke to my dear friend the president @EmmanuelMacron. I thanked him for Frances quick help with Indias COVID-19 response. We also discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, including cooperation in climate action and Indo-Pacific. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2021 Further, in a press release, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said: “The leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive outcome of the recent India-EU leaders meeting. The two leaders agreed that announcements regarding the resumption of negotiations for a balance and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements and connectivity partnerships between India and the EU were welcome steps ”. “The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the depth and strength acquired by the India-France strategic partnership in recent years and agreed to continue to work closely together in the post-Covid era,” the statement added, adding that Prime Minister Modi “reiterated his invitation to President Macron to visit India as soon as conditions permit.” France is among several countries that have shipped relief supplies to India, as the country battled a devastating second wave of Covid-19 in April, recording well over 400,000 fresh infections and over 4,000 related deaths in one single day, the highest on record since The pandemic began in the first half of 2020. In recent days, daily cases have declined, although they are still above the 200,000 mark, while that the daily death toll continues to be near or above 4,000. In the past 24 hours, the Indias Covid-19 tally has increased by 208,921 cases, while the death toll has increased by 4,157 , according to data from the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning. The infection count is 27,157,795, including 311,388 deaths.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos