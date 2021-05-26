Political winds in Pakistan – Telegraph India





Politics in Pakistan have taken an interesting turn. Where does he have it? Too much is happening, which adds to the confusion. But some say it’s too little for it to lead to any meaningful change. On the one hand, there are the own woes of the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf. On the other, there is the opposition, which got off to a good start last year when it formed a united front called the Pakistani Democratic Movement, which now appears to be facing problems due to the recent turn of the events.

The two main opposition parties – the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz – disagree. The PML-N accuses the PPP of having been co-opted by the establishment in order to offer smooth navigation to the PTI government. The PPP refutes these allegations. On Monday, PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner party for opposition parties to iron out the differences. Whether Shehbaz will succeed in this endeavor remains to be seen. It will be clear in the coming weeks. Sharif is seen more as a man of reconciliation in his party when it comes to the establishment. His politics are quite different from that of his brother, Nawaz Sharif, who prefers an aggressive style. Insiders say he doesn’t want a fight with the establishment. He was recently released from prison, and some say his release is due to some quarters wanting him to control his brother’s aggressive statements regarding the establishment. Nawaz and Maryam have also criticized the leadership of the PPP since the opposition leader’s fiasco in the Senate. Shehbaz donated an olive branch to the PPP. Insiders say the PPP would like to be back in the PDM because its credibility has taken a hit due to what happened in the Senate. Another factor was the fallout between Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif in the PDM. There are others who say that many members of the PML-N do not want the PPP to revert to the PDM after these recent incidents; they say they can no longer trust the PPP. If this confidence deficit is corrected in one way or another, it could create problems for the government. A united and strong opposition is something the government would not want at this time when it is busy fighting within its own ranks.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, once a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan and an important member of the PTI, formed a group of like-minded parliamentarians from the Punjab Assembly and the National Assembly within the PTI. The “JKT group,” says Tareen, is not an advanced bloc. But, in essence, it acts as such – or at least as a pressure group. This group has over 30 members, which makes it important for the PTI government to keep it on the safe side; otherwise, it would not be easy for the government to survive. Tareen, a business tycoon, is accused of a huge sugar scandal related to the sugar cartel’s sugar pricing as well as money laundering. This pressure group was able to secure meetings with Imran Khan and the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar. It was assured that their reservations would be processed. But the government has also made it clear that Tareen will not receive undue favors. Tareen says he’s being unfairly targeted. Some say this group will make their next move in August or September when it becomes clearer in which direction the political winds would be blowing. The opposition and the JKT group are believed to be awaiting the next budget. If the budget causes inflation to rise, it could make things difficult for the government.

The government has not been very successful in meeting the challenges of the economy. However, recent official economic projections are favorable. Pakistan’s new finance minister Shaukat Tarin says economic projections for a GDP growth rate of 3.94 percent give hope that it would eventually grow to 5 percent next year and 6 percent the following year. Whether or not this materializes will depend on the success of the renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund. We have had four finance ministers since the PTI government came to power in 2018. From Assad Umar to Hafeez Shaikh to an extremely short stint from Hammad Azhar and now Shaukat Tarin, the government has tried to improve its policies economic. Some experts say the Pakistani economy is now heading towards stability, which will ultimately lead to growth. When the economy starts to improve, it would also bring stability to the PTI government. The government and the establishment are also on the same page. The main threat is the Tareen group. Hopefully the government will be able to complete its mandate, as it should, and that these political winds are just a natural course.

Mehmal Sarfraz is a journalist based in Lahore; [email protected]

