Comment: Indonesian Company Funded Vaccination Campaign Raises National Rate But Has Limitations

SINGAPORE: At first glance, it seemed like Indonesia had gotten a boost in its vaccination efforts.

A company-funded COVID-19 vaccination program for salaried workers and their families was put in place last week.

More than 22,000 companies have registered around 10 million workers and their families to participate in the program, which will run alongside the ongoing government-funded immunization program that began in January.

AN ACCIDENTAL PROGRAM

While much praised, this company-funded program was, interestingly, accidental.

The Indonesian government had previously only planned for two vaccination routes: the government-funded national route that prioritized health workers, the elderly and civil servants, and a self-funded program. (Independent vaccine) for people willing and able to pay for their own vaccines, announced in December 2020.

It was understood that those who could afford their own vaccines should not be subsidized at the expense of tight public coffers.

But this self-funded approach has drawn criticism, especially from epidemiologists who have argued, on the basis of vaccine equity, that life-saving vaccine doses should be free for all and people should not be deprived of. to take the vaccine.

They further argued that such a program would only benefit the wealthy who can skip the line before Indonesians who might find paying for the vaccine a barrier.

It would come at a cost to achieve a national herd immunity target that requires 67% of Indonesia’s population (181.5 million people) to be vaccinated.



Man gets medical observation before receiving injection of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine during mass vaccination for people working in tourism and transportation industries in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, March 4 2021 (Photo: AP / Firdia Lisnawati)

Instead, looking at how healthcare and the state of the economy have been intertwined, epidemiologists and economists have proposed that the government encourage companies to channel their corporate social responsibility efforts to fund. vaccination campaigns for their workers.

A push from the top

In the midst of this debate, President Joko Widodo met with business players in January and called on the business community to help push governments to achieve collective immunity by March 2022.

The president proposed that this be done through an initiative called the Mutual Cooperation Vaccination Program. (Gotong Royong vaccination).

Companies finance the vaccination of their workers. They could also include communities that live around the company’s operations in rural areas.

The state-owned pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma would assemble the ingredients of the vaccines into final products, distribute the vaccines to private clinics or health centers, where such vaccination campaigns are carried out.

The adoption was healthy despite the enormous organizational challenge involved in registering workers’ personal and health details with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (KADIN) and other government agencies.

There is also a general consensus that the program is an important strategy in Indonesia’s multi-pronged approach to immunize as many essential private sector workers as possible, restore business operations and help struggling economy.

This would complement the national immunization campaign that prioritizes key public service workers and vulnerable people.



An Indonesian soldier responds by receiving a dose of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a mass vaccination program at a gym in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 10, 2021 (Photo : REUTERS / Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

To avoid overlap and confusion between the two, the Communal work The program would use Sinopharm, while the government free vaccination program would use Sinovac and Astrazeneca.

LIMITATIONS OF THE PRIVATE VACCINATION PROGRAM

However, as much as Communal work This is to be congratulated, this is unlikely to be a game-changer in the vaccination campaign in Indonesia.

The price of vaccines for this program is too expensive for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at Rp 321,660 (US $ 22.40) and administration fee of Rp 117,910 (US $ 8.21), already ceilings set by the government.

This is a significant amount for companies that typically employ between 10 and 300 people and have annual revenues between Rp 300 million ($ 20,900) and Rp 50 billion ($ 3.48 million).

Many businesses in Tangerang City, Banten Province, for example, have reportedly chosen not to participate in the program due to the high price of vaccines. This is concerning as some 64 million or 99.99% of companies in Indonesia are such MSMEs employing 117 million workers, according to 2018 data.

Without government assistance, the adoption of Communal workshould not increase sharply.

Indeed, the government also estimates that only 12.5 million company workers will participate in the total company-funded vaccination program – only 6.8% of the total Indonesian population, a drop in the ocean of d ‘a target of 67% to be reached within 15 months.

These data also show that many workers will miss the Communal work program since the 12.5 million workers represent only 10.7 percent of the total 117 million workers employed in Indonesia. They will have to wait for the national program to reach them.

SUPPLIES REMAIN LIMITED

However, the biggest limiting factor may be less the high price of vaccines than the slowness of vaccine supplies.

In early April of this year, the government announced that around 35 million vaccine doses of a mixture of Sinopharm, CanSino and Sputnik V vaccines are expected to be shipped to Indonesia between April and December of this year.

But in May, the president of the Indonesian Employers’ Association (APINDO), Hariyadi Sukamdani, warned of the slow supply of vaccines for Communal work.

He has a point. Even President Joko Widodo is not convinced that all the vaccine doses purchased will arrive on time.

He admitted on May 18 that while Indonesia had ordered some 30 million doses for this program, it had only obtained 420,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine after fierce competition with other countries.

Indonesia is also waiting for some 5 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered between April and July this year, but confirmation of their arrival was not given last week.

While the Communal work The program can help protect a significant number of people from the coronavirus, it faces huge limitations.

Instead, Indonesia should review the option of subsidizing vaccines for MSMEs and how to unlock more vaccines.

Aan Suryana is a visiting scholar at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.