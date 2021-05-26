Lawsuit brought to challenge Arkansas’ near total abortion ban Donald Trump ROE Arkansas family planning lawsuit





Abortion rights advocates on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging the near-total ban on the procedure in Arkansas, part of a conservative effort to force the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Roe v. Wade.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planed Parenthood have asked a federal judge to overturn the new law, which comes into effect July 28, and prohibits all abortions except those intended to protect the life of the mother.

The groups filed the lawsuit on behalf of Little Rock Family Planning Services, a Little Rock abortion clinic and Planned Parenthood Health Center in Little Rock. The groups also represent a doctor who works at the Planned Parenthood Clinic.

In the absence of an order from this Court, plaintiffs will be forced to deny patients seeking abortion care from that date, “the lawsuit said. This will inflict immediate and irreparable harm on patient plaintiffs by violating any blatantly their constitutional rights under the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, threatening their health and well-being, and forcing them to continue their pregnancy against their will. “

The United States Supreme Court agreed earlier this month to take up a case over whether states can ban abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb, a confrontation that could dramatically change nearly 50 years of procedural rulings.

The case, which centers on a Mississippi law banning abortion 15 weeks after a woman’s pregnancy begins, will likely be debated in the fall, with a decision likely in the spring of 2022.

Republican lawmakers in Arkansas and several other states enacted new abortion bans even before the case was announced, encouraged by former President Donald Trump’s appointments to the High Court.

Arkansas was one of 14 states where near-total bans were introduced this year. The bans were pushed by Republicans who want to force the US Supreme Court to reconsider its 1973 Roe v. Wade legalizing abortion nationwide. A similar ban has been enacted in Oklahoma.

A South Carolina law passed this year that bans abortions six weeks after a woman’s pregnancy begins has been temporarily blocked due to a court challenge.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the Arkansas ban despite concerns about its constitutionality and lack of exceptions for rape and incest.

Arkansas passed 20 abortion restrictions this year, most in a single state since Louisiana adopted that number in 1978, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports reproductive rights.

Arkansas already had some of the toughest abortion measures in the country, and two years ago Hutchinson enacted a measure that would ban the procedure if the Roe ruling was overturned. Another measure signed by Hutchinson in 2019 banning abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy is on hold due to a legal challenge.

