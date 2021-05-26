Will not tolerate anyone who steals water in Sindh: Bilawal





President of the PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: File.Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says the “selected” government of 1991 imposed an “illegal water deal on the Sindh”. Said that the PPP would not tolerate anyone who steals the water from Sindh. .

BADIN: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday took a jibe at the PML-N, which formed a government in 1991, and said the “selected” government at the time had imposed an “illegal deal on the water “to the Government of Sindh.

“[Unlike the past] we will not tolerate anyone who steals the water from Sindh, ”Bilawal said.

He added that water issues affect everyone and it is a problem that affects the future as well.

A day ago, the Sindh cabinet spoke out against the water shortage in the province during the current Kharif season and blamed the Center for its “animosity” towards Sindh.

Cabinet members had pointed out that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) had failed to implement the 1991 water agreement, adding that instead of spreading water shortages water between the provinces according to the agreed formula, the Punjab had the lion’s share.

In addition to discussing the water issue, Bilawal said the PPP wanted to secure the residents of Badin their rights and thanked them for helping the party achieve a “historic victory” in the PS-70 by-elections. Mathali in Badin.

PPP candidate Dada Muhammed Halepoto won the by-election after securing 44,893 votes, unofficial results show.

Bilawal also criticized the PTI-led government’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and said the PPP “will condemn the deal in all forums” because it does not want to disappoint the masses.

At the press conference, Bilawal also condemned the attack on Islamabad-based journalist Asad Toor a day ago and said Sindh journalists were also being targeted for telling the truth.

“We demand the highest level of investigation into the attack on journalists,” Bilawal said.

Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s concern over the deterioration of the law and order situation in Sindh, Bilawal said the law and order situation in Sindh had gone downhill. improved, which was made possible with the help of the police.

“The Sindh police have all the potential to restore peace to the province,” Bilawal said. “The minister of the Interior [Sheikh Rasheed] is ready to give a lecture on another province but is not ready to protect journalists in Islamabad. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos