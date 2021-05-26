Bidens Asia Czar says era of engagement with Xis China is over

The United States enters a period of intense competition with China as the government that runs the world’s second largest economy becomes increasingly tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping, the The top White House official for Asia said Wednesday.

“The period that has been widely described as an engagement is over,” Kurt Campbell, the US coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs at the National Security Council, said at an event hosted by Stanford University. US policy towards China will now operate under a “new set of strategic parameters,” Campbell said, adding that “the dominant paradigm will be competition.”

Chinese policy under Xi is largely responsible for the change in US policy, Campbell said, citing military clashes on China’s border with India, an “economic campaign” against Australia and the rise of diplomacy. Chinese “warrior-wolf”. Beijing’s behavior was emblematic of a shift towards “a hard power, or a strong power” which “indicates that China is determined to play a more assertive role,” he said.

Campbell’s outspoken comments come as President Joe Biden said he had ordered the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble” efforts to determine where the Covid-19 virus was coming from, after conflicting assessments as to find out if its origins are natural or from a laboratory accident in China. .

The move is sure to anger officials in Beijing, who have repeatedly rejected any suggestion that the virus escaped a laboratory in Wuhan city. Biden said in a statement Wednesday that Chinese officials need to be more transparent, and he urged Beijing to join an “international evidence-based investigation and provide access to all relevant data and evidence.”

The origins of Covid-19 are only part of a contentious and complex relationship between the United States and China. This includes disputes over Beijing’s claims to the South China Sea, human rights in the Xinjiang region, the future of Taiwan and Hong Kong, and economic concerns, including the deployment of 5G technology and a global shortage of semiconductors.

Chinese and US officials have said they see areas of mutual cooperation, particularly on climate change, but on many other issues the relationship is much more icy.

Campbell knows what it’s like to negotiate with angry Chinese diplomats. In March, he was among US officials who met their Chinese counterparts in Alaska in talks that got off to a rough start with wrangling in front of reporters and cameras over human rights, trade and alliances. international.

Xi “ not sentimental ”

President Xi, Campbell said, is at the heart of the new approach to US-China relations. He described Xi as “deeply ideological but also not very sentimental,” adding that the Chinese leader “is not very interested in the economy.”

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has “almost completely dismantled nearly 40 years of mechanisms designed for collective leadership,” Campbell said, adding that senior Chinese diplomats such as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and the minister Foreign Minister Wang Yi – the top officials sent to the Alaskan talks – are “nowhere near, less than a hundred miles” from the Chinese leader’s inner circle.

Allies will be at the heart of U.S. efforts to push back China in the years to come, Campbell said. The United States has already tried to reinforce the importance of its work in the so-called Quad group of countries, which includes India, Japan and Australia. And Biden’s first White House meetings with foreign heads of state were with Japanese Yoshihide Suga and South Korean Moon Jae-in.

“We believe the best way to engage a more assertive China is to work with allies, partners and friends,” Campbell said, adding that “the best Chinese policy is really good Asian policy.” Still, he said the United States will need to allay fears of American decline in Asia and offer a “positive economic vision” for the region.

“For the first time, really, we’re now shifting our strategic direction, our economic interests, our military might more to the Indo-Pacific,” Campbell said.