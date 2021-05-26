Erdogan says new constitution will emerge from national will and leave most precious legacy

Umer Jamshaid







Turkey’s new constitution will be a demonstration of the nation’s will and “the most precious legacy” for future generations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik – May 26, 2021) Turkey’s new constitution will be a demonstration of the nation’s will and “the most precious legacy” for future generations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party lawmakers have been calling for a new constitution since the start of this year. Erdogan’s nationalist ally Devlet Bahceli, who is the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, presented his party’s proposal for a new constitution in early May. The ruling party is expected to prepare a new constitution and ask the Turkish people to vote in a referendum next year.

“A new constitution will emerge from the conscience and the point of view of the nation, and would be the most precious legacy that we will pass on to the next generations,” the president said at the meeting of the parliamentary group of the Justice Party and from development to power.

Erdogan said the judicial reform strategy was also the demand and the will of the nation. The fourth judicial reform package, comprising further administrative justice reforms, will soon be submitted to parliament. According to the president, the three reform packages already approved by parliament have improved the situation in terms of freedom of expression and the criminal justice system.

In 2017, Turkey already amended its constitution with a national referendum, in which 51% of the nation voted yes, turning the country’s long-standing parliamentary system into a highly centralized presidential system.