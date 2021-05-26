Modi’s Hindu nationalism hurts everyone, including Hindus

An expert’s point of view on a current event.

The modern Indian state currency, imprinted on every banknote and coin, is Satyameva Jayate, a Sanskrit phrase meaning the triumphs of truth alone. But the current Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party came to power on a dangerous lie that they sold to Indian Hindus: that of a country where they represent 80% of the population. , Hinduism. is under threat and will only thrive if they support Hindutva ideology, or Hindu nationalism.

I am the co-founder of a progressive Hindu organization, Hindus for Human Rights. Most of our board members and our only staff member are Hindu Indians in the United States, and we have a deep love for India. Our ardent wish is to see our fellow Hindus free their hearts and minds from the hateful and harmful ideology of Hindutva and the Islamophobia that often accompanies it.

Chain reactions triggered by Hindutva ideologies claimed innocent lives Lynched muslim suspected of eating beef, a Hindu woman who had a miscarriage while imprisoned for marrying a Muslim, an 8 year old Muslim girl raped and killed in a Hindu temple and countless others. The lie has transformed almost every aspect of Indian society beyond recognition.

Now, as India is ravaged by COVID-19, it faces the latest victim of this lie: the official and probable undercount of 4,000 lives lost every day in a second murderous wave that has been precipitated and exacerbated at every turn by Hindu nationalism.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hindu nationalists jumped at the chance to link the virus to Muslims, inventing the conspiracy theory of Crownjihad. This had real consequences: Muslims were beaten and hospital beds refused , and Muslim healthcare workers have been ostracized.

The Modi government and the right-wing media particularly took hold of a conference organized in Delhi in March 2020, by a Muslim organization, the Tablighi Jamaat. This conference with just 9,000 attendees took place before any government COVID-19 restrictions were put in place, along with India’s largest Hindu temples. welcoming tens of thousands of worshipers. Tirupati temple, the worlds richest and most visited Hindu temple, limit its visitors to 4000 people per hour on March 17, and he did not To close until March 20.

Yet unlike Hindu temple officials, the organizers and attendees of the Tablighi Jamaats conference faced widespread hate and criminal charges for staging a mass-market event. Many have been arrested, and some are still awaiting judgment. It was all done in the name of public health.

A year later, the BJP is directly responsible for endangering millions of Hindu lives, and it has no convenient Muslim scapegoat to blame. In the name of upholding Hindu traditions and beliefs, the BJP government decided to hold the Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious gathering, in the midst of a pandemic. The Kumbh was scheduled for 2022, but the BJP state government of India Uttarakhand advanced it to 2021 based on the recommendations astrologers. Many, including some ministers of the BJP itself, argue that the real reasons were political and economic. By advancing the Kumbh by one year, the BJP has enabled 9 million Hindus come together without masks and without social distancing, ushering in the deadliest phase of the pandemic.

Thanks to the BJP’s claim to protect Hindu interests, India has been plunged into its biggest crisis since the Partition bloodbath of 1947, which claimed the lives of as many as 2 million people. Just as the violence of 1947 targeted Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs, today’s coronavirus is wreaking havoc on equal opportunities in all religious communities, with the poorest being hit hardest.

India is the only vaccine-producing country in the world where citizens are have to pay for vaccinations and drugs against COVID-19, and all citizens except the super-elite are scrambling to provide their loved ones with the vital resources they need. I have friends and colleagues who have used remdesivir, an antiviral drug, on the black market at exorbitant prices. As in any crisis, the poorest and most marginalized are the hardest hit. If middle-class and upper-caste Hindu Indians scramble for medicine and hospital beds, I shudder to think of the most marginalized situation among Indian Dalits (communities once at the lowest point of the system of castes), Adivasis (indigenous Indian communities), or the 134 million people living on less than $ 2 per dayare faced.

India’s COVID-19 crisis is a clear indication that under Hindutva, India is on a dark and dangerous trajectory that only serves the smallest cohort of elite citizens. But this is by no means the first warning. Looking at the record of Modi governments, there is no example in which Hindus have benefited from Hindu nationalist policies.

Like other far-right ethno-nationalist political parties, the BJP is obsessed with illegal immigration to India from Bangladesh. Although earlier Indian governments had initiated a process of creating a National Citizens Registry (NRC) in the northeastern state of Assam, the Modi government embarked on the NRC project with great enthusiasm, eager to capitalize on a alleged invasion of Bangladeshi Muslims in order to gain Hindu votes. President of BJP Amit Shah Many times called the Bangladeshi migrants termites, promising that the BJP will pick up the infiltrators one by one and throw them into the Bay of Bengal.

Yet when the dust cleared and the NRC list was completed, it turned out that majority among those in Assam who could not prove their citizenship and who were believed to have immigrated illegally were Hindus and other non-Muslims. Out of nearly 2 million people, 1.2 million were Hindus and other non-Muslims.

To prevent Hindus from being stripped of Indian citizenship, the Modi government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, which provides an accelerated path to citizenship for people of all faiths in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. , except Muslims. This way, even if non-Muslims were excluded from NRC lists, they would still have access to Indian citizenship.

the potential threat a nationwide NRC, coupled with the exclusion criteria of the Citizenship Amendment Act, sparked massive protests across India, which were only halted due to COVID- 19. In the meantime, even people, according to the BJP, would benefit from the new citizenship law saw no benefit. India’s Home Office has not even written guidelines to put the law into effect, meaning that to date no refugees from religious minorities neighbors of India have in fact been granted citizenship under the law. Instead, hundreds of Hindu and Sikh refugees have returned in Pakistan.

In the disputed Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir, the actions of the Modi government have been far-reaching and destructive, including jailing political leaders, denying access to the Internet to 12.5 million people for 18 months, and revoking the former state of autonomy of Jammu and the Kashmirs.

Modi and the BJP justified these policies by claiming that they integrated Kashmir with the rest of India and created a safe environment to facilitate the return of the Kashmir pundits: Hindu population of Kashmir, many of whom were forced to flee the region. following threats and violence. in the 1990s.

Yet almost two years after the Modi government revoked Kashmir autonomy, the Pandits are living in Kashmir. Argue that they have not benefited in any way from the BJP’s Kashmir policy. Three decades after their forced exodus from Kashmir, tens of thousands of Pandit families from Kashmir still live in squalor as internally displaced persons in the Jammu and Delhi refugee camps. Last month the Kashmiri Pandits Told an investigative delegation that they face even more resentment now from their Muslim compatriots in Kashmir, who blame them for the repeal of Article 370, which stipulated the autonomy of the territories, and call them a New Delhi Trojan.

When asked why they support the Modi government, many supporters of Hindu nationalism point to medieval history, particularly the destruction of Hindu temples by Muslim rulers that the government is committed to rebuilding. The best known example is the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir (temple of Ramas’ birthplace) in Ayodhya, which is currently being built on the remains of a 500 year old mosque that was demolished in 1992 by a mob. Hindu nationalist. In a decision celebrated by Modi, the BJP, and right-wing Hindus around the world, India’s Supreme Court ruled in November 2019 to hand over the demolished mosque site to Hindus who wanted to build a temple to the god Rama.

And yet, the BJP has been accused of demolishing temples to Rama and other deities in various parts of India. The BJP demolished a temple in Rama in Nagpur, as part of a city development project, in 2018. Although Varanasi is a holy place for many Hindus, the BJP demolished many temples in the city, which also happens to be the constituency of Modis, enraged many inhabitants of the city. Supporters of the Hindutva were also desecrate temples to the spiritual leader Shirdi Sai Baba, worshiped by Hindus and Muslims.

Like Urdu poet Jagan Nath Azad wrote after the destruction of the mosque in 1992, Your act did not harm Islam a bit / But you stabbed a knife in the heart of the Hindu religion.

The platform of BJP governments, since its election in 2014, is based on the false promise that Hindu nationalism is the path to acche din (good days). The current COVID-19 crisis reveals a truth that many of us have known from the start: you cannot build a successful society on the basis of hate.

Hindus learn to see the divine in everyone they meet. This radically inclusive philosophy is diametrically opposed to the Hindutva. By allowing the Hindutva ideology to become so ingrained in our communities, in religious and social spaces as well as in politics, we have suffered an even deeper loss than the material losses: we have betrayed our faith itself. even.