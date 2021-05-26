Dominic Cummings: Everything we know after the explosive testimony of Boris Johnsons’ main assistant

Dominic Cummings presented British MPs with a seven-hour marathon session on his passage to No 10 as the pandemic approached and then raged across the UK.

Here’s what we learned from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser:

Mr Cummings left No 10 believing Boris Johnson ‘unfit’ to be Prime Minister

The PM hired former Vote Leave mastermind Mr Cummings after entering Downing Street in July 2019, and it has been suggested that the senior aide played a key role in the Tory majority won in the election winter general of the same year.

But, although Mr Johnson has defended his de facto chief of staff after his trip to Durham as strict government travel restrictions were in place during the coronavirus’ first lockdown, it appears their relationship fell apart while working in close collaboration during the crisis.

Mr Cummings, who left No 10 late last year following a behind-the-scenes power struggle, told MPs he believed Mr Johnson ‘unfit for work’ of the Prime Minister.

Giving evidence to the Commons Health and Welfare and Science and Technology committees, he said the couple’s relationship had taken a “terrible dive” after Mr Johnson decided to delay the order. a second lockdown in October.

Mr Cummings added: “As of October 31, our relationship was pretty much over, the fact that his girlfriend also wanted to get rid of me was relevant, but not at the heart of the matter.

“The crux of the matter was basically that I saw him as unfit for the job and I was trying to create a structure around him to try to stop what I thought were really bad decisions and put other things against. his will.”

Prime Minister reportedly did not take virus threat seriously

In a stalemate against his former boss, Mr Cummings said the Prime Minister did not attend the first Cobra emergency coronavirus meetings in early 2020 would have actually been for the best as Mr Johnson viewed the virus as “a scary story”.

Instead of planning how to fight its spread, Mr Johnson – who was admitted to intensive care after contracting Covid-19 in the first wave – was likely to suggest getting the virus injected live on television, did he declare.

“In February, the Prime Minister saw this as a scary story, he described it as the new swine flu,” Cummings told MPs.

When asked if he had told the Prime Minister that was not the case, Mr Cummings said: “Certainly, but the view of various officials inside Number 10 was to know if the prime minister is chairing the Cobra meetings and he just tells everyone ‘it’s swine flu don’t worry I’m going to ask England Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty to inject me live at television the coronavirus so that everyone realizes that there is nothing to be afraid of ‘, that wouldn’t really help with serious planning. “

A second lockout delay in the fall resulted in ‘tens of thousands’ more deaths

Mr Cummings explained to MPs the extent of his arguments with the Prime Minister over a second lockout in 2020, which he believes is necessary to quell the surge in cases seen towards the end of the summer.

He went so far as to apologize for not resigning at the time in an attempt to “blow up this thing” in an attempt to save lives.

The 49-year-old said failure to act quickly meant “tens of thousands of people have died who did not need to die” from the coronavirus.

Tensions raged around the time of the final decision as the prime minister said he would rather see “the bodies piled up” rather than impose a third lockdown, according to Mr Cummings, who said reports on the alleged BBC comments were “correct.”

Explaining his version of events before the November lockdown, Mr Cummings said the Prime Minister decided not to impose wholesale restrictions on his first notification, despite modeling showing the NHS was going to be ‘crushed again’ .

Mr Cummings added: “I told him the whole lesson from what had happened before was that by postponing the lockdown until later it had to be more severe, it had to last longer, the economic disruption is even worse anyway and we will have killed God knows how many thousands of people in the meantime who have caught Covid who would not have got it if we acted now – surely you have to learn the lessons of the past.

“And the Prime Minister decided no and basically said we were just going to strike and hope.”

Mr Cummings has continually called for the dismissal of Health Secretary Matt Hancock while working in No 10

The lengthy session saw Mr Cummings lash out at Cabinet Minister Mr Hancock criticizing his performance during the pandemic, claiming he lied to his colleagues and focusing on his flagship policy to perform 100,000 Covid tests -19 per day in April 2020.

Mr Cummings called the target of the spring tests “criminal and disgraceful behavior”.

MPs were told that Mr Cummings had recommended to the Prime Minister “almost every week, sometimes almost every day” that Mr Hancock should be sacked, but that the leader of the Conservative Party had been warned of the idea because ” this is the person you refer when the investigation kicks in. along “.

“I think the Secretary of State for Health should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things, including lying to everyone repeatedly in meeting after meeting in the Cabinet room and in public,” said Wednesday Mr. Cummings.

“There is no doubt that many senior officials have performed far, very disastrously, below the standards the country has come to expect. I think the Secretary of State for Health is certainly one of those people.

“I have told the Prime Minister on several occasions that he should be fired, as have the Cabinet Secretary (Sir Mark Sedwill), as well as many other senior officials.”

Government’s argument that nursing homes were protected from the virus was ‘complete nonsense’

With Covid-19 posing a much higher risk of death for the elderly, ministers have pledged to protect nursing homes from the pandemic – a wish Mr Cummings argued was not kept.

According to the latest figures from British statistical agencies, a multitude of residential homes have experienced epidemics, with 36,275 deaths involving Covid-19 in nursing homes since the start of the pandemic.

The allegations saw Mr Cummings address further criticism of the Health Secretary.

Mr Cummings said he and the Prime Minister had been told “categorically in March that people would be tested before returning to nursing homes” by Mr Hancock.

He added: “We only found out later that this had not happened.

“Now all of the government’s rhetoric that ‘we put a shield around nursing homes’, and blah blah, was utter nonsense.

“Quite the contrary of putting a shield around them, we have sent people with Covid back to nursing homes.”

His trip to Durham and his subsequent ‘sight test’ at Barnard Castle was a ‘major disaster’

There was an outcry both in the media and among the public after it emerged that Mr Cummings and his family defied stay-at-home rules during the first lockdown last year to travel to Durham.

Mr Cummings said he did not reveal at the time that, in addition to facing childcare issues when he and his wife fell ill with Covid, there were also motivations for security behind the 260-mile journey, with a gang appearing outside the family’s home in London. “saying they’re going to break into the house and kill everyone inside” in February 2020.

The former No.10 adviser said he was “extremely sorry” for this infamous episode, which was “definitely a major disaster for the government and for Covid policy”.

He said it was decided with the Cabinet Office after that – combined with media coverage that raised more threats – he would move his family from London to his parents’ home in County Durham regardless of the circumstances. lock rules.

Mr Cummings told the commissions: “I ended up giving the whole rose garden where what I said was true, but we left out some sort of crucial part of it all.

“It has all been a complete disaster and the truth is … it has undermined public confidence in it all.”

Ministers and officials said herd immunity was ‘inevitable’

Mr Cummings said he was “completely baffled” why No 10 tried to deny collective immunity was the official plan early last year when it was seen as “inevitability” until mid-March 2020.

In interviews after the first positive cases were recorded in the UK, officials such as Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance appeared to suggest that building natural immunity in the country was a tactic under consideration. .

Mr Cummings told MPs that Whitehall was believed to be “inconceivable for the British public here to accept Wuhan-type measures” such as a strict lockdown.

He said: “It’s not that people thought it’s a good thing and we actively want it, it’s that it’s total inevitability and the only real question – it’s a question of timing. , it is either a collective immunity by September, or a collective immunity. in January after a second peak. It was the assumption until Friday March 13. “