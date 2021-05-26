Following Donald Trump Will End Republican Party (Letters)





What does the Republican Party represent?

Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy backs Donald J. Trump in his big lie about 100% voter fraud. He even got rid of Liz Cheney from her leadership position because she couldn’t accept Trump’s lie.

But McCarthy says the election issue is over. It is accepted that Biden won fair and square. All 62 court cases alleging fraud have gone nowhere, even with Judges Trump. Biden won the largest popular vote margin ever. It is time to move on.

Yet Trump is still telling the lie that fraud was rampant and the election stolen, and McCarthy backs Trump’s claims. Can he have it both ways?

Where does that leave would-be Republicans? It seems loyalty to Trump is the sum and substance of the Republican Party. Everything Trump says is our dogma.

Trump loves guns and has an A + rating from the National Rifle Association, so Republicans must oppose gun regulation. Never mind that we had 156 mass shootings (more than four dead) in 2021 and nine mass shootings in the week of May 9 to 15.

Trump hates immigrants even though we are all descendants of the immigrants and immigrants who built this country and we are our best and hardest working citizens. So we should all hate immigrants.

Trump also likes inequality. The rich are never rich enough. Why should companies like Amazon and 55 others pay taxes? Why should billionaires pay more than 15%? Taxation is for common people like us, not for the elites.

The worst part is that Trump prefers dictatorship to democracy. He’s good at suppressing voters and changing the votes of an entire state in order to stay in power. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is his idol.

Do we want a Republican Party that simply represents Trump without principle and without interest in helping ordinary Americans? The GOP as a Lincoln party no longer exists. If Republicans want to have a party, they will have to create a new one.

MALITA BROWN

Wilbraham

Other letters to the editor:

