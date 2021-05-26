Casino Tycoon Steve Wynn Must Register As Foreign Agent, Says US | Donald Trump News





The order stems from allegations that Wynn tried to persuade US officials in the summer of 2017 to return Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman linked to former President Donald Trump, to his home country.

The order stems from allegations that Wynn tried to persuade US officials in the summer of 2017 to fire Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman linked to former President Donald Trump, to his home country, according to the person, who asked not to be identified. discuss an ongoing investigation.

Reid Weingarten, Wynns’ attorney, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Guo, who fled China in late 2014, has been charged there with corruption, bribery and fraud and is considered a fugitive by Chinese authorities. The Wall Street Journal, which earlier reported on the Justice Department’s investigation of Wynn, quoted Guo as saying he was happy to hear the Department was investigating Wynn and that they should indict him. criminal charges for serving as the Chinese Communist Party’s greedy spy.

Gao is a member of the Trumps Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida and has worked with former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon. Bannon was aboard the yacht Guos off the coast of Connecticut when he was arrested last year on charges of defrauding donors to a foundation that was privately funding the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border . Trump pardoned him as he was about to step down, and a federal judge dismissed the indictment earlier this week.

Under the Foreign Agent Registration Act, passed in 1938, anyone representing the interests of foreign entities in the United States, including governments, must disclose their dealings to the Department of Justice. They must also make public any activities they have performed on their behalf and, if applicable, how much they were paid.

Wynn, 79, has helped make modern Las Vegas a destination for high-end travelers as well as die-hard gamers. Its resorts, such as the Mirage and Bellagio, were famous for their outdoor shows, such as fountains and a fake volcano. Wynn Resorts Ltd., which he launched after selling his first company, was one of only three US operators to obtain licenses in Macau, a Chinese territory that would become the world’s largest gaming market.

A longtime Republican, he once led party fundraising efforts and helped organize the Trumps inauguration celebration.

Wynn got into trouble after a number of former employees went public with stories of sexual harassment on his part. He left the company that still bears his name and sold all of its shares in 2018 for a total of over $ 2 billion.

He currently has a net worth of around $ 3.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He remains a prolific political donor and in 2020 donated a total of $ 708,500 to Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee that raised funds for the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, and states parties.

