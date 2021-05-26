IMA in a letter to PM Modi- The New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand that yoga guru Ramdev be immediately booked under sedition charges for an alleged campaign of disinformation on vaccination and challenging government protocols for treatment of COVID-19.

The Supreme Medical Corps of Modern Physicians also sent a defamation notice to Ramdev for his derogatory allegations against allopathy and allopathy practitioners, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which he has stated that he would demand compensation of Rs 1000 crore from the yoga guru.

In its letter to Modi, the IMA said it was gratifying to note that only 0.06 percent of people who received the two doses of the vaccine “had minimal infection” with the coronavirus, and that “very rarely” those vaccinated had severe lung infection.

“It is well proven that through vaccination we save our people and our country from catastrophic cascades of serious infections. At this point, we painfully bring to your kind attention, the video claiming that 10,000 doctors have died despite taking both doses of the vaccine and thousands of people who have died from allopathic medicine is circulating virally in the media. social, as Mr. Ramdev, owner of Patanjali products said, ”the body said in its letter.

“We, the professionals of modern medicine, submit; We follow the guidelines and protocols published by the Department of Health through the ICMR or the National Working Group in our treatment offered to the millions of people who come to our hospitals. If anyone claims allopathic medicine has killed people, it’s an attempt to challenge the ministry that issued us the treatment protocol, ”he said.

The IMA pointed out that to date and according to its registry, 753 doctors have died in the first wave and 513 have lost their lives in the second wave due to COVID-19.

None of the first wave were able to receive the vaccine, and the majority of people who died in the second wave were also unable to get the vaccine for various reasons.

“Now deceptively attributing that 10,000 people have died despite two doses of vaccination, is a deliberate decision to block vaccination efforts to reach our masses and this must be reduced immediately,” the IMA said.

He said that “IMA, the professional organization of modern physicians” respects, recognizes and compliments all systems of medicine, especially the Indian system of Ayurvedic medicine.

“We are not against any drugs promoted by the ministry and happy to share in most of our public health treatment centers the drugs promoted by the AYUSH ministry. We opposed some drugs promoted without the approval of the ministry such as curative medicine. “

“We are saddened to witness the great service rendered by nearly 10 lakhs of modern frontline physicians to work. They are ridiculed and labeled a stupid system.”

“We appeal to Your Highness to take appropriate action against those individuals who viciously spread the fear message about vaccination and challenge Indian government treatment protocols because of their vested interest in their products. business. This is in our view a clear case of sedition and such people should be reserved immediately without any delay on charges of sedition, ”the corps said.

On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in the viral music video in which he is heard questioning some of the drugs used to treat the coronavirus infection and saying that “lakhs have died after taking allopathic drugs for COVID-19 “.

These remarks were greeted by strong protests from the association of doctors, following which the Union Minister of Health, Harsh Vardhan, asked him to withdraw the “extremely unfortunate” statement.

A day later, the yoga guru asked the IMA 25 questions in an “ open letter ” to his Twitter account, asking if allopathy offers permanent relief for conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. type 1 and 2.

He then listed modern diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and wondered if allopathy had a painless remedy for treating infertility as well as reversing aging and increasing hemoglobin.

Soon after, Ramdev’s close assistant Acharya Balkrishna took to Twitter, claiming the yoga and Ayurveda guru were being targeted by allopathic practitioners under the IMA as part of a conspiracy.