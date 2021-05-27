Blinken Middle East Mission Highlights Vital Role of Egypts

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a joint press conference with invisible Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Tuesday May 25, 2021, days after an Egyptian-brokered truce put end to the fighting between the Jewish state and the leaders of the Gaza Strip, Hamas. (Menahem Kahana / Pool photo via AP)

State Secretary Antony Blinken thrown in the Middle East to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi this week to thank him for his country’s role in the current Israel-Hamas ceasefire. “We had in Egypt a real and effective partner to face the violence, to end it fairly quickly,” said Blinken, following a meeting in Cairo with Sisi, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

The Cairo meeting was a testament to the relations between Egypt and the United States and a recognition of the role of the former country as a mediator of peace in the Middle East. He was able to stop the fighting of his two neighbors, Israel and Gaza, to remind that Cairo may not make as much headlines as Tehran or Damascus or Jerusalem, but that it remains the keystone of the Middle East.

The stakes for this week’s Blinken – Sisi meeting could well have been higher. This could possibly reset President Biden’s critical approach to Egypt based on its poor human rights record. If so, a relationship reset would be recognition of the reality of the Middle East. The United States could not have achieved last week ceasefire agreement between Jerusalem and Hamas without the intercession of Egypt. He cannot rekindle interest in a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian problem without Egypt’s help.

The point is, the importance of Cairo is being forgotten at our peril. In recent years, attention in the region has focused on Iran, Syria, Yemen or the Gulf states – places with live-action footage or obscene riches. Egypt is calmer, calmer but remains, in many ways, the center of the Arab world.

Short of the oil wealth of other Arab countries, the Egyptian economy was a mess for decades. Its politics have been dominated by strongmen of Western leanings, not an ideal model for the world or a model widely emulated when authoritarians like Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines are pugnacious towards the United States, but in terms in size, geography and history, the land of pyramids is still a colossus. At the intersection of the Nile Delta, the Mediterranean, and the Red Sea, its ancient culture and role in the formation of modern Christianity is not as well remembered as it should be.

Egypt’s catalytic role in the current Israel-Hamas ceasefire is also a historic tribute to the determination of an American president over four decades ago and his recognition of the vital role of the United States. Egypt.

In March 1979, Egyptian Sadat Anwar and Israeli Menachem began, pushed by Jimmy Carter, signed their historic peace treaty. It was this agreement that enabled today’s ceasefire negotiations between the two Middle Eastern neighbors and the ruling militant group in Gaza to succeed. The treaty was the genesis of all successful diplomacy since: Israel’s peace with Jordan, the transformation of the PLO into the Palestinian Authority and the Abraham Chords. The dearth of an Israeli-Palestinian solution remains unpleasant for the world. But without Egypt, the world would probably still be as it was, with all Arab states and Palestinian leaders seeking Israeli annihilation.

Carter, 96, is the American leader who negotiated this Egyptian-Israeli agreement through thirteen days of negotiations at Camp David. It took Sadat’s historic break with the Soviets and unprecedented courage to launch the peace process. His mission in Israel will go down in history as one of the great risks for peace. He stands in the same league peacemakers like FW de Klerk and Nelson Mandela or Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev. Like Yitzhak Rabin, Sadat paid with his life.

But only the United States could have taken the Egyptian army veteran and Zionist fighter across the finish line. The Camp David accords sign by Begin and Sadat ended a state of war between the two countries which included four major conflicts since 1948. This broke the Arab mental barrier regarding relations with Israel. With her, Egypt became the first Arab nation to recognize the Jewish state.

Carter achieved the historic result through his well-known traits of diligence, religious faith, and political cunning. He accepted personal responsibility for bridging the divide between the two countries. It could not have been done through staff or cabinet ministers.

Getting the two leaders into the same space and keeping them there until they make peace has been a staggering achievement, an achievement that Bill Clinton admirably attempted to replicate with Ehud Barak and Yasser Arafat but, sadly, below when the Palestinian leader did not have the courage of Sadat to accept the deal.

Carter took the risk of reuniting the two longtime enemies during the presidential retreat and it paid off.

The current ceasefire between Israel and the militant group Hamas might not have happened without Egypt’s relations with Israel. The two countries did not have a warm peace as many on both sides of the Suez had hoped. But military-military contacts between Israel and Egypt have stayed strong and the treaty survived the brief reign of the Muslim Brotherhood following Hosni Mubarak expulsion in 2011.

These relationships would not have been possible without personal engagement to the 1979 treaty with Israel. He has clearly expressed this commitment since coming to power. Indeed, the Economist The magazine called him “the most pro-Israel Egyptian leader” of all time.

What Jimmy Carter and Menachem start with Anwar Sadat led to years of cold peace and Sadat’s assassination in 1981, right up to the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire we have today. It’s something for the 96-year-old American peacemaker in the Plains, Georgia, to take pride in the end of his life, even as he wishes, like the rest of us, that the day would come when the rockets would stop firing for good.