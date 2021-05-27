Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays tribute to Leyland’s ‘selfless’ fire heroes





Speaking to PMQ today (Wednesday, May 26), Boris Johnson thanked Kim Almond, 23, Zach Douglas, 20, Shania Somerville, 22, and Robin Briggs, 19, for their “bravery and selflessness” . The Prime Minister shared his admiration for the young heroes after their late-night rescue efforts were raised by South Ribble MP Katherine Fletcher. * You can watch Boris Johnson give a speech thanking Kim, Zach, Shania and Robin in our video player above. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9362%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the four heroes of the Leyland Fire Department whose swift and selfless bravery is said to have saved the lives of those sleeping in their Towngate apartments when a huge fire broke out shortly after midnight last Thursday (May 20 ). Rising in the House of Commons this afternoon, Ms. Fletcher said: “Last Thursday, around 1am, three young people came to Maccy D’s … like you. “They noticed a Leyland store on fire, and did they drive by? No. They called the fire department, they pulled over, they recruited a passerby, they climbed over fences and walls to sound the alarm to the inhabitants of the apartments above the shops. “Today during the pandemic, community spirit has been very important for all of us to continue, the Prime Minister shares my admiration for Kim, Zach, Shania and Robin – and will he join me in thanking them for showing the British community the spirit and true courage of Lancashire? “ And the Prime Minister was more than happy to share his own admiration for them. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0319%"/> The aftermath of the fire that ravaged a store and apartments in Towngate, Leyland on Thursday 20 May He said, “Yes, I thank my honorable friend for choosing this fearless act of quick thinking and selflessness and I pay tribute to Kim, Zach, Shania and Robin.” The Prime Minister then joked: “And I hope they got their Maccy D! Father-of-one, Zach Douglas, said he was “in shock” when he learned that the Prime Minister personally thanked him and his friends for their courageous actions. “My mom started crying because she was so proud of us,” Zach said. “To be honest, Kim and I were in total shock. Someone had mentioned it to us, but at that point we weren’t sure exactly what had been said, so it was a huge surprise when we saw the footage of Boris Johnson thanking us. “It really seems to have lifted people’s spirits and I’m glad it had that effect. I think that’s what everyone needed after the lockdown.” Just minutes after Mr Johnson’s tribute to the four on national television, Kim, who was at work, said his phone started to ‘go crazy’. She said, “I was just shocked, I was speechless and just grateful that he noticed our bravery. My whole office started to congratulate me. It’s been a hell of a week!” In the wake of the devastating Towngate fire, Leyland Fire Chief Tom Cookson also praised the rescue efforts of Leyland’s friends. He said: “I applaud the four brave people for their public service in recognizing the dangers and risks associated with this incident, which has caused them to sound the alarm at the adjacent apartments and help the three people. to get to safety. “ Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and access exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos