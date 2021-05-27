Politics
Guy’s code turns Modi’s face on vaccine certificate to Indian flag: here’s how
With relentless waves of Covid-19, vaccination is a sure way to end the pandemic, experts say.
And as India’s vaccination prepares to go into overdrive (albeit at a considerably slower rate than needed or expected), PM Modi’s face on the vaccination certificate has sparked some dissatisfaction.
Indians who were completing their vaccinations and uploading their vaccination certificates online (via CoWin or Aarogya Setu App) were surprised to know that the certificate had their contact details with the picture of PM Narendra Modis at the bottom.
Many weren’t happy with it, but there really was nothing they could do about it. However, someone found a way to sort it out.
An encoder on Reddit created a way to remove the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from government issued vaccination certificates and replace it with the image of the Indian flag. The script was produced by the user called @glorious_albus in the r / India forum. He’s listed the script with step-by-step instructions on his GitHub.
In case you were one of the many wondering why someone would think of this in the first place, glorious_albus explains that he did it while trying to learn how to edit images in python, I just wanted to learn how to editing images with python and that was just something i thought of.
Will this render the vaccine certificate invalid?
Many people were curious whether vaccine certificates uploaded without the PM Modis image would still be valid. To that, he didn’t know the answer either. In response to one of the comments he said, the QR code is left untouched, so that should theoretically be correct. But I can’t say for sure.
If you want…
In case you are curious to give it a try and understand the basics of programming / coding, you can go to the GitHub page here and check it for yourself.
What do you think of this script? Were you able to change the face to a flag? Tell us in the comments below.
