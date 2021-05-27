What will * never * come from Donald J. Trump’s office





Scott, a friend and savvy political thinker, called on minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) To go beyond his statements condemning Greene’s remarks – to ban him from attending meetings of the republican conference.

Then Scott, who worked for George W. Bush’s White House and Mitch McConnell’s campaigns, added this: “I hope even former President Trump looks at all of this and says, I don’t want to be either. associated with that. “

Which made me smile because – as well-intentioned as Scott’s plea was – I knew (and he probably knew too) that there was a 0% chance Trump would issue a statement condemning Greene.

I was still thinking of Scott’s plea for some humanity on Trump’s part when I received a note that the former president’s blog “From Donald J. Trump’s Office” was updated with a new statement.

Could it be – voila! – a walk away from Greene?

No of course not. Instead, Trump posted a 231-word rant about how he was cheated in the 2020 election.

“Our country is broken, our elections are rigged, corrupted and stolen, our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep fighting like I have for five years,” he wrote.

What about Trump’s thinking on Greene’s anti-Semitic comments? Oh, he didn’t – and never will on any sort of offensive or ignorant remarks unless and until he thinks it hurts his brand.

The desire among reasonable Republicans like Jennings that Trump can actually begin to act as a responsible leader and care about what’s good for the GOP as opposed to what’s good for it is, in a nutshell, quaint. And totally unreasonable based on everything we know about the former president.

The point: there is no new Trump. No different Trump. It’s only Trump – and the whims and whims Republicans allowed him to create in the cult of personality that currently dominates their party.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos