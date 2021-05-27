It is impossible to anticipate the political fallout of the pandemic

The grim challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic have reduced, if not killed, the country’s appetite for most other things. There is a noticeable impatience with issues and concerns that seem to divert attention and resources from public health or issues that have arisen due to exceptional circumstances. Even the abrupt cancellation of the Indian Premier League, which provided many Indians with a much needed distraction from a dangerous world outside, was greeted with astonishing silence. In the hectic world of politics, there was visible irritation, even among the chatty classes who enjoy the periodic smear fights of politicians, at the kerfuffle in Calcutta over the “ arrest ” by the Central Bureau of Investigation. of four politicians filmed in 2016 accepting cash from someone claiming to be a corporate repairman. This impatience was also evident in the world outside of social media junkies over Congress’s alleged toolbox to defame the Narendra Modi government for its handling of the pandemic. Even the changes to Central Vista in New Delhi – an issue that had previously been marked by singular disinterest – have been touted as an example of fanciful governance. The mood, it seems, is focused on the issue of survival.

Such an assessment can be an oversimplification since the human mind operates at different – and even contradictory – levels. However, this explains why an occasion such as the seventh anniversary of Narendra Modi’s post as prime minister was noted, perhaps even commemorated, in the media but certainly not celebrated. The mental space to assess long-term trends that go beyond mere events has, alas, been blunted by the pandemic.

Of course, that did not stop a wave of hyperactivity among the people in whose eyes the real pandemic began on that fateful day in May 2014 when Indian voters gave their thumbs up to the former chief minister of Gujarat and made a statement. reaffirmed this decision with more enthusiasm. in May 2019. For many of them, the sole responsibility for the second deadly wave of the pandemic lies with the ineptitude of the Modi government. The Kumbh Mela and the last three phases of the West Bengal assembly election are presented as examples of the government’s lack of concern for human lives. Therefore, with outbursts of strong indignation, there is the parallel message that the national project involves working for regime change, perhaps with the help of some motivated global actors. Although anti-Modi activism has so far been confined to social media journalists, a few international publications and the tireless Chief Minister of West Bengal, there is a sense of anticipation in these circles that the India will experience a Modi-less at the dawn of 2024, with a glimpse in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election next year.

This sense of anticipation is a hallmark of the past seven years. Initially, it was forcefully claimed that the election victory of the Bharatiya Janata party in 2014 was pure fluke – a proverbial Black Swan event – and could not be supported by the party’s limited social profile. Subsequently, it was stated that Modi would be a victim of the disruption caused by the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax and, more importantly, the 2016 demonetization. The belief that the hardships caused by demonetization would irreparably cripple the BJP was particularly prevalent and this was seen during the UP assembly election campaign in 2017. Likewise, the Pakistani-inspired terrorist attacks in Uri were greeted with the message that Modi was only hot air and unable to maintain national security. The veracity of Balakot’s surgical strikes and airstrikes was hotly contested by the opposition during the 2019 election campaign, with dire consequences.

The most important point to note is that at every stage of the past seven years, the Modi government has been heavily contested, but it has successfully emerged from every crisis with its effectiveness intact. Arguably, the proclamation of victory after the first wave subsided around November and December of last year was somewhat premature and led to unwarranted appeasement, both officially and popularly.

The understandable rush to resume normal life was undoubtedly a factor behind this drop in custody, particularly at the state level. International experience also suggests that popular concern resulting from regression is invariably directed at incumbent governments, particularly if their political inclinations are centered on the right. President Donald Trump has been the victim of this anger against the governments of the day, a trend that has been exacerbated by the senseless behavior of some of his staunch supporters and a senseless policy of denial of the pandemic. However, what is interesting is that the Joe Biden administration has also faltered, as has the Justin Trudeau government in Canada. However, the stigma attached to them has been relatively low. In India, the same phenomenon can be observed in Kerala – a state where there is a stark disconnect between the glowing international endorsements of its anti-Covid strategies and the realities on the ground. In the UK, the vaccination program was a resounding success and erased unhappy memories of unacceptable death rates among the elderly during the early stages of the pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been the political beneficiary of a quiet popular vote of confidence in the government’s handling of the crisis. Oddly enough, it is not so obvious if the media are supposed to be an important barometer of public opinion. Maybe it has something to do with the penchant of the liberal left-wing ecosystem to be more adept at signaling virtue – backed by exasperatingly godly linguistic style – than the right.

It is impossible to anticipate the wider political fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and assess whether its shadow will be felt in the general election of 2024. The second wave may well be brought under control, and the impact of the campaign vaccination could be felt by the first quarter of 2022. However, just as the black fungus poses a threat the medical community did not anticipate, it is not known what the impact of the third wave will be. More precisely, will this prolonged experience of living an unnatural life have a profound impact on electoral behavior such as, for example, the bitter experience of the two world wars in Europe? It is imponderables that make the business of political forecasting exceedingly dangerous.

In the event that the pandemic persists and confuses the medical and scientific community, it is more than likely that worry and anger could be replaced with fear and a desire for comfort. In medieval times, any deep uncertainty invariably triggered a desire for certainty and, by implication, religion. It is doubtful that the 21st century’s response will be significantly different. Politically, the allures of a weakened Center and confederal leadership will be overwhelmed by the natural desire to outsource solutions either to a strong man or to a paternalist. Since the first lockdown, Modi has changed his physical appearance and acquired a flowing beard, much like the sages of the past. Was this calculated to match the likely desire for a benign, quasi-religious figure at the helm?

However, these are assumptions based, at best, on a reading of history and past human behavior. As humanity negotiates a challenge that, in fact, threatens all assumptions and beliefs of the recent past, the response could be predictable or establish new patterns of collective behavior. The simple point is, we just don’t know.