Trump asks court to dismiss Eric Swalwell’s Capitol assault lawsuit





Washington – Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell for his actions in connection with the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing that the former President enjoyed “absolute immunity” from trial.

In a case filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, an attorney for Mr. Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr., also cited as a defendant, accused Swalwell of attacking the First Amendment rights of the ‘former president and declared that the President is free to advocate for the appointment of certain presidential voters, just as he is entitled to lobby for the passage or defeat of a constitutional amendment.

“It is well recognized that thought-provoking and controversial speeches are a key function of the presidency,” Jesse Binnall, the lawyer, told the court. “This is especially true when, as is the case here, the president argues for or against congressional action.”

Trump’s attorney accused Swalwell, who was responsible for impeaching the House in the former president’s second impeachment trial, of seeking to ‘drag Mr. Trump into a conspiracy by weaving his own theory conspiracy based on political discourse taken out of context and independence actions. people with whom Mr. Trump has never had contact. Swalwell, he asserts, “blames his emotional infirmities” on the 45th President.

Swalwell is suing Mr. Trump, Trump Jr., GOP congressman Mo Brooks from Alabama and Rudy Giuliani, the former president’s lawyer, over the events of January 6, when a violent crowd of supporters of Mr. Trump violated the U.S. Capitol in a bid to prevent lawmakers from counting state electoral votes and reaffirming President Biden’s victory. Swalwell accused Mr. Trump of inciting violence on Capitol Hill with his tweets and speech to the White House on the morning of January 6, in violation of federal civil rights laws and Washington law.

The former president has repeatedly raised baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and unsuccessfully called on courts in major battlefield states to overturn the election results.

In the case, Mr Trump’s lawyer claimed that Swalwell is calling on the courts to pass a new rule that would encourage political opponents to turn to judges to punish a president for a speech they disapprove of.

“While Americans may disagree with the tone and language used by their political opponents, leave the courts to the police to say that speech is prohibited by the First Amendment except in the most serious circumstances,” he said. he declared.

The attack on Capitol Hill prompted the House to lay an indictment indictment charge against Mr. Trump for his conduct in the weeks and hours leading up to the riots. The House impeached the former president for the second time in January, although the Senate acquitted him.

Mr Trump’s lawyer argued that the congressional impeachment process precluded any prosecution against him. Some Republicans, however, have argued that the courts are a more suitable arena for holding Mr. Trump accountable for his conduct.

“A trial has already taken place on the allegations of Representative Swalwell. The Senate has acquitted former President Trump,” argued the former president’s legal team. “Without a doubt, the Complainant was disappointed with this result, but that doesn’t give him a second bite of the apple to reignite the problems here.”

Swalwell’s lawsuit is the second brought against Mr. Trump following the attack on Capitol Hill. Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson and 10 other Democrats filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington, alleging that Mr. Trump, Giuliani and two far-right extremist groups conspired to incite the attack.

They and Swalwell accuse the former president of violating a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting two or more people from conspiring to prevent any public official from performing their official duties.

