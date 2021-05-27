Lukashenko to Putin: a new cold war, or something worse?





-Analysis- Does history repeat itself, this time only as a joke? The problem is that the forced hijacking of a European plane commanded by Belarusian strongman Aleksandr Lukashenko of a European company, with European passengers aboard a flight circulating in Europe is an episode that would not even dare. occur during the cold war. There were rules at the time, worked out with difficulty by both parties in an attempt to prevent the worst from happening. There was no trust, but there were discussions, with precise protocols and a thousand difficulties: between the Kremlin and the White House, the famous “red telephone” would only be used as a last resort to stop a war. nuclear, just like that narrowly avoided with the Cuban Missile Crisis. Pieces were moved across the board, and the Iron Curtain also served as a line separating areas of mutual security: a tacit agreement prohibiting enemies from crossing the wall, and an escaped or more likely expelled dissident could feel safe in West. After the kidnapping of Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, alongside an entire Ryanair plane, the world faces a dictator who abides by no rules. Putin and Lukashenko in a Russian cathedral, 2005 Photo: Website of the President of the Russian Federation Lukashenko seeks to confront each other, not to communicate; and yesterday’s expulsion of the Latvian ambassador was only the last proof. The 66-year-old man who since 1994 has been the sole ruler of post-Soviet Belarus behaves as if treaties, conventions, courts and international responsibilities do not exist, sending a missile-armed fighter jet to intercept a civilian plane, forces them to land and kidnap a young journalist who now faces the death penalty. Lukashenko seeks to confront each other, not to communicate The dialogue between the Soviet Union and the West during the Cold War followed a sort of code of hostility, based on the rational assumption that even enemies can try to build a system to coexist. The problem is that Lukashenko only thinks of his regime in personal terms. He is not the son of a system or attached to an ideology that would make him feel part of a mission bigger than himself. The Soviet Union had a well-structured political system and a protocol of succession. Lukashenko, a true populist, who came to power 20 years before the term came into common use in the region, has no ideological dictatorship because it has no ideology. Like other examples of such neo-autocratic leaders, including Vladimir Putin, or even Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Belarusian leader is the inventor of a regime of corruption and unlimited power focused on the personality who will die with him. Every day he survives is a success for Lukashenko, regardless of the price paid around him. But an even greater danger of this one-man prank is the question of what happens after he leaves. * Zafesova is from Russia and former Moscow correspondent for La Stampa Learn more about World Affairs here

