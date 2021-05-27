President Joko Widodo appreciates role of TNI





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo appreciates the role of TNI members who have served as supervisors of health protocols, vaccinators and tracers for Covid-19 patients. This was transmitted by the TNI commander, Marshal TNI Hadi Tjahjanto, during a meeting to assess the handling of the Covid-19, in Jakarta, Tuesday (25/5).

The meeting also focused on the assessment of the application of the Small Scale Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM). The assessment meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Andika Perkasa, KSAL Laksamana Yudo Margono and KSAU Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo.

The results of the meeting itself were communicated by TNI Puspen chief Col. Laut (KH) Edys Riyanto. According to Colonel Edys, the PPKM micro-scale evaluation meeting was held virtually and face-to-face. In addition to the participation of all the force chiefs of staff, the meeting also brought together 232 participants from the ranks of the three dimensions.

Meanwhile, in his leadership, the TNI commander revealed that until now, the micro-scale PPKM was still the government’s main strategy to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This strategy is implemented on the basis of taking into account the implementation of social restrictions in small communities,” he said.

This TNI number one also said that for about a year, TNI had conducted disciplinary operations on health protocols as well as other operations. All this in order to support government policies to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marshal Hadi also expressed his gratitude for the efforts and hard work of all TNI soldiers in carrying out health protocol enforcement operations.

Hadi also highlighted the level of community compliance across the region in the implementation of 3M.

He said it was still not optimal. As proof, community mobility, both within and between areas prone to Covid is still high. This is the cause of transmission. Especially if this mobility causes massive crowds.

“According to the data, the discipline in using masks, maintaining distance and washing hands is sufficient. However, if mobility between regions is still high, there will always be a tendency to increase positive cases, ”he said.

Because of this, he said, the president ordered to optimize the Micro PPKM and take the 3T measurements quickly and accurately. He also ordered his staff to strengthen coordination with the national police and other agencies, in particular the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Health. This mainly involves isolating and isolating Indonesian citizens and foreigners from abroad at points of arrival such as Dumai and Cilacap.

“We also need to change the communication strategy and approach so that the public becomes the subject, seeing the discipline of health protocols as a necessity. Read also: TNI relies on sonar in search of KRI Nanggala-402 (ags / G-1)

Editor : Aloysius Widiyatmaka

