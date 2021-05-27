Brexit News: Boris Johnson issued warning as Joe Biden headed to Northern Ireland | Politics | New





Foreign Minister Simon Coveney met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on EU-US relations as well as the Brexit situation in Northern Ireland . After this week’s talks, the two united to urge Britain to abide by the controversial Northern Ireland protocol, which was agreed as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement which went into effect at the start of this year.

But a new round of checks on cargo at the ports of Belfast and Larne under the protocol has angered trade unionists and loyalists who believe Northern Ireland is separate from the rest of the UK. The United States and Ireland say the protocol protects the Good Friday Agreement, reached in 1998, to ensure peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland after the unrest. Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said: “We certainly continue to follow the problems in Northern Ireland closely. “We welcome the provisions of the UK-EU trade agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol which will help protect the gains of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Last night, the White House made it clear that the Good Friday Agreement was “vital “to ensuring peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland. A spokesperson for Mr Sullivan said the two men “reaffirmed their commitment to protect the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement for all communities in Northern Ireland”. Talks continue between the EU and the UK to resolve some of the protocol issues, but many trade unionists have called for the protocol to be repealed. Last night the UK government said Brussels had to use “common sense” to break the deadlock. READ MORE: EU Jilted issues angry statement after Switzerland pulls out of trade talks

“Our message was clear and unambiguous, the protocol must go and the government must take further unilateral action to restore our province’s full and unhindered access to the UK’s domestic market.” The new DUP leader, Edwin Poots, has warned that relations between Northern Ireland and the Republic “have never been worse” because of the Northern Ireland protocol. Mr Poots, Minister of Agriculture for Stormont, also told the Assembly the cost of protocol checks on cargo at Northern Ireland ports had already exceeded £ 24million.







