Jeff Bezos and Amazon may own 100% of The Apprentice US with Donald Trump when MGM takeover is approved





Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos now owns MGM after an $ 8.45 billion deal, which means he can have all the footage from The Apprentice as well.

The late show’s host Steven Colbert suggested that Mr Bezos post footage from the reality show in a bid to shame former President Donald Trump, who hosted the show.

Why would one of the richest men in the world pay almost twice the value of a struggling movie studio that recently went bankrupt? Well, it could be that Jeff Bezos has an ongoing feud with former president Genghis Con, “Colbert said.” Guess what? All The Apprentice outtakes are the property of MGM. Holy mother of DVD extras! The private images of a billionaire on television are going to belong to a real billionaire.

It is not known which images would turn Mr. Trump’s base against him, but it is also unclear what images exist in the snippets of the program.

However, it’s also unclear whether Mr. Bezos would actually get the footage. Producer Mark Burnett and MGM suggested there were other issues at play that could prevent Mr. Bezos from getting the results.

advised

In the weeks leading up to the 2016 election, MGM and Mr Burnett issued a joint statement saying the producer could not release the footage.

“Despite reports to the contrary, Mark Burnett has neither the ability nor the right to broadcast any images or other material from The Apprentice. Various contractual and legal requirements also restrict MGM’s ability to publish such material,” the communicated.

Actor Tom Arnold claims to have seen a compilation of clips from the show’s previews, which included Mr. Trump using racist language and calling his son Eric a “delay.”

I saw a compilation tape my boyfriend shared with me. He says the n-word, he says, he calls Eric the r-word, Mr. Arnold said in a 2018 podcast episode.

A New York Times investigation into Mr. Trump’s taxes found that the former president had a 50% stake in the show, although it is not known if that is still the case.

MGM bought Mr. Burnett’s production company in 2014, but there may be exclusions involved that would prevent any footage from being released without Mr. Trump’s approval if he still controlled half of the show.

Bill Pruitt, a producer of The Apprentice, tweeted that there was much worse than Mr. Trump’s ‘grab them by the fuck’ comment he recorded doing to Billy Bush and which became an explosive issue shortly before the 2016 election.

As the producer of seasons 1 and 2 of #theapprentice, I assure you: when it comes to #trumptapes, there are a lot worse. #justthebegininng, he wrote.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a candidate for The Apprentice who worked as an aide for Mr. Trump before being sacked in 2017, also claimed to have heard her former boss use racist language off-camera while filming the show.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos