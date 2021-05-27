The Modi government delivered only governance issues: the IPC





The recent elections to the Assembly clearly indicate the beginning of their downfall, says D. Raja

The Narendra Modi government started with the promise of minimum government and maximum governance, but only did bad governance, IPC Secretary General D. Raja said on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the BJP government. Striking governments in dealing with the pandemic, the failure of the vaccination campaign and crushing dissent in all its forms, he said, they claimed they would bring a new era. bad noise minimum government and maximum governance and all we have is bad governance. Referring to India’s government shiningslogan Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, when thousands of farmers commit suicide, they [Vajpayee government] led the Indian Shining campaign. They got an appropriate response in the elections. The Narendra Modi government is doing exactly the same. The recent elections to the Assembly have clearly indicated the beginning of their downfall. They talked about Modi magic and saw what happened in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. People can see right through them, he noted. Instead of being one step ahead in purchasing vaccines, the government has dragged its feet and India now has the lowest vaccination rate in the world. It was a colossal failure, he said. Dark day It was telling, he said, that on the day the government celebrated its seven years in power, farmers across the country were observing a black day. For six months, farmers have been in the streets, asking the government to listen to them. But the government has been arrogant and stubborn. They are callous to farmers because they live under the false assumption that there is nothing farmers can do, he said. CPI on Wednesday observed a demonstration of solidarity with protesting farmers at their Delhi office and in other parts of the country. It wasn’t just bad governance, the government was also propagating authoritarian fascism and couldn’t stand any criticism, he said, citing recent cases of sedition. This government believed that no one should question them. Over the past seven years, we have seen them systematically dismantle the secular and welfare state values ​​of our Constitution. And do not respect any constitutional obligation, he added.

