Trump Consulting Gingrich on mid-term contract





The Newtster in his brief moment of glory. Photo: Joshua Roberts / AFP via Getty Images

We all understand that Donald Trump wants to retain control over the Republican Party for the foreseeable future, which means he must find a way to keep himself in the spotlight in the 2022 midterm election. He can even vaguely understand that avenging its 2020 loss by pretending it didn’t happen is insufficient program for the GOP. In any case, he decided to authorize some sort of mail document to stamp the midterms. For help in this effort, he consults with the all-time reigning roommate of those token efforts, former United States House Speaker Newt Gingrich, whose 1994 contract with America was worth all sort of undeserved credit for the GOP conquest of the House that year. Politico has the story that catches the eye:

In a bid to win back the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm election, former President Donald Trump has begun to craft a political platform outlining a MAGA doctrine for the party. Its model is the 1994 Contract with America, a legislative program released before the midterm elections in the middle of President Bill Clinton’s first term. And, icing on the cake, it is teaming up with its principal architect Gingrich to do it.

Apparently two other veteran hawkers, Lindsey Graham and Mark Meadows, are involved in the project. But for now, words like agenda, policy, and even document should be quoted, and anything that suggests Trump is working on actionable ideas should be thoroughly checked. After all, the 45th President knows as much about political thinking as a three-fingered sloth knows about the Critique of Pure Reason. And I suspect he contacted Gingrich not because of the bad reputation for intellectualism of former speakers, but precisely because Newt earned that reputation through skillful packaging and marketing of poll-tested slogans that were adjacent to. politics.

Yes, the contract with America included details like Congress applying its laws to its own operations, a constitutional balanced budget amendment, and term limits in Congress. But he ruled out many high-profile Republican legislative proposals that weren’t terribly popular, and he bundled loosely linked policy bites under catchy headlines like The Take Back the Streets Act (haphazard provisions conveying a harsh attitude against the Streets Act). crime) and The Senior Citizens Fairness Act (effectively eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits).

As word-meister Frank Luntz’s involvement in the effort suggests, the contract meta-message was the idea of ​​a contract and therefore responsibility. Beyond that, the details were largely disposable. This reflected Gingrich’s own identification with the idea of ​​ideas more than with actual ideas. And attribution of the 1994 victory to the contract is hampered by (a) the fact that the contract was not revealed until late in the cycle, (b) the Republican victories in the Senate and national elections which had nothing to do with it. to do with that, and (c) the many other factors contributing to the Republican Revolution, including redistribution, Democratic pensions, and a long overdue calculation for the party that has controlled the House since 1954.

The alleged genius of the contract (and of Gingrich) has also been more than somewhat disproved by the struggles of the ruling GOP. Newts’ great nemesis Bill Clinton was easily re-elected two years later, and four years later Republicans became the first non-White House party since 1934 to lose House seats in a mid-election. term, leading to Gingrich’s forced resignation as president (and as a member of the House).

But at this point in their careers, neither Gingrich nor Trump are likely thinking long term. Both men have derailed in extremism in the past decade: Gingrich in preparation for a failed 2012 presidential bid and Trump with more success in 2016 and 2020. You wonder how bad the new deal is. savage and centered on cultural warfare. The America First theme might end up being. Gingrich offered some thoughts:

It should be positive, Gingrich said. Choice of school, teaching American history for real, abolishing Project 1619, eliminating critical theory of race and what the Texas legislature does. We should say, bring it.

Gingrich said that was not to be expected until the midterm elections as the world keeps changing and evolving.

Yeah, and the polls too. But hey, there is nothing more substantial, is there, than abolishing Project 1619? Unless you tackle voter fraud, which I’m sure Trump will insist on.

Expect the worst when these two frauds collide.

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about the politics, business and technology that shape our world.

Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email address, you agree to our terms and privacy notice and you agree to receive email correspondence from us.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos