The inability to communicate is both spectacular and ironic, given that Modi is considered a great communicator, writes Bhavdeep Kang

On the occasion of the seventh anniversary of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ popularity rating has been halved (according to opinion polls) and the trust gap between citizens and the ruling system widened than ever. Can he recover from this serious loss of public confidence?

He can, as long as the Modi of yesteryear returns to control. Confident and practical in the first wave, he has emerged as a flickering sepia version of himself in recent months. In public perception, it was practically MIA at a time when citizens most needed a metaphorical grip.

Failure at multiple levels

If Modi has not lived up to public expectations, it is because he has, in turn, failed by those charged with advising the government and shaping its response to the pandemic. The mismanagement of the second wave and the concomitant deployment of vaccination is a failure at several levels, from international institutions of governance to local authorities. It is up to him to hold them accountable, including and especially his own ministers, chief ministers, bureaucrats and advisers.

The vaccination flop is the result of a lack of foresight in timely ordering, excessive delays in approvals and pass-the-buckism by Indian public health authorities on the one hand and the games played by pharmaceutical companies under the noses of government agencies The other. There really is no justification for vaccine shortages driven by refusal to share technology or by exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements.

Impossible immunization goals

By August, according to reports, India will be able to immunize an astounding 10 million people per day. But lingering bottlenecks in domestic manufacturing and the global availability scenario raise questions as to whether this goal is achievable. For example, why is Covaxin, developed as part of a public-private collaboration, not produced across the country by multiple entities with the required expertise? And given that state governments have failed to procure vaccines on global markets, shouldn’t the Center step in and negotiate on their behalf?

As for the inevitable collapse of public health infrastructure, should the trinity of scientists responsible for piloting the pandemic response in India have seen it coming? ICMR Chief Balram Bhargava (Cardiologist), NITI Member Aayog Vivek Paul (Pediatrician) and Senior Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan (Development Biologist) were the face of India’s battle against Covid. In retrospect, an epidemiologist or vaccinologist with practical experience in infectious diseases would have done better.

Of course, a politician is not a specialist in public health. Faced with an epidemic, it depends entirely on the advice of experts in the field. If Prime Minister Modi thought India had pushed back the pandemic earlier this year, it was because they told him. Although Raghavan said no one anticipated the intensity of the second wave, he also admitted that Covid’s inappropriate behavior was a big factor.

Covid standards violated

Either the experts did not specifically warn the Center and the States against holding political rallies in the run-up to the Assembly elections, allowing large gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela and ignoring breaches of discipline by the masks or their advice was ignored. To be fair, serious gaps in Covid responses from the World Health Organization, the United States and European countries were also featured in the Independent Panel for the Pandemic and Response report released this month. If they had acted sooner, the pandemic would never have turned into a crisis of historic proportions.

The communication failure is both spectacular and ironic, given that PM Modi is considered to be a great communicator. A lack of clear information on treatment protocols and vaccination has led to over-medication, outright quackery and reluctance to vaccination. A run on drugs and therapies of questionable efficacy was observed throughout the second wave. Doctors have distributed steroids and antibiotics to even moderately ill patients, triggering other problems like fungal infections.

Alarmist reports fueled by alarmist reports of toxic side effects on 24-hour social media, many uninfected people still escape vaccination, putting themselves and others at risk. The government’s Press Information Office (PIB) did not help matters by tweeting a warning about potentially fatal blood clotting within 20 days of receiving a # Covid19 vaccine (especially Covishield).

Communication fault

The lack of communication has particularly affected villages, where cases are either hidden for fear of social opprobium (or declared a zone of containment), or are not detected until it is too late. Bodies pile up until disposal becomes problematic and the true extent of HIV infection and death goes unreported, leaving public health workers paralyzed for lack of precise information.

Nothing more attests to the erosion of Brand Modi than the unrest within the Sangh Parivar. Grassroots swayamsevaks have suffered as much as anyone and are increasingly critical of the response from the Covid Centers. RSS chief Mohan Rao Bhagwats recently admitted that the government, administration and the public have all dropped the ball on Covid has elicited mixed responses. Some were pleased with his slanting criticism of the Modi government, while others were disappointed that it was not more explicit. Either way, the consensus is that heads need to roll.

In the months to come, the health crisis will become an economic snowball, with millions of people pushed into poverty. More than ever, the nation needs Modi to come back to her strong and reassuring self and embody hope and resilience.

The writer is a seasoned journalist with 35 years of experience working with major newspapers and magazines. She is now a freelance writer and author.