Bidens Asia Czar says era of engagement with Xis China is over

The United States enters a period of intense competition with China as the government that runs the world’s second largest economy becomes increasingly tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping, the senior White House official said on Wednesday. for Asia.

“The period that has been widely described as an engagement is over,” said Kurt Campbell, the US coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs at the National Security Council, at an event hosted by Stanford University. US policy towards China will now operate under a “new set of strategic parameters,” Campbell said, adding that “the dominant paradigm will be competition.

Chinese policy under Xi is largely responsible for the change in US policy, Campbell said, citing military clashes on China’s border with India, an “economic campaign against Australia and the rise of war diplomacy. from China”. Beijing’s behavior was emblematic of a shift towards “a hard power, or a hard power that” indicates that China is determined to play a more assertive role, he said.

Campbell’s candid comments come as President Joe Biden said he had ordered the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble efforts to determine where the COVID-19 virus came from, after conflicting assessments as to whether whether its origins are natural or from a laboratory accident in China.

The move is sure to anger officials in Beijing, who have repeatedly rejected any suggestion that the virus escaped a laboratory in Wuhan city. Biden said in a statement Wednesday that Chinese officials need to be more transparent, and he urged Beijing to join an “international evidence-based investigation and provide access to all relevant data and evidence.

The origins of COVID-19 are only part of a contentious and complex relationship between the United States and China. This includes disputes over Beijing’s claims over the South China Sea, human rights in the Xinjiang region, the future of Taiwan and Hong Kong, and economic concerns, including the deployment of 5G technology. and a global semiconductor shortage.

Chinese and US officials have said they see areas of mutual cooperation, particularly on climate change, but on many other issues the relationship is much more icy.

Campbell knows what it’s like to negotiate with angry Chinese diplomats. In March, he was among US officials who met their Chinese counterparts in Alaska in talks that got off to a rough start with wrangling in front of reporters and cameras over human rights, trade and alliances. international.

President Xi, Campbell said, is at the heart of the new approach to US-China relations. He described Xi as “deeply ideological but also not very sentimental, adding that the Chinese leader” is not very interested in the economy.

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has “almost completely dismantled nearly 40 years of mechanisms designed for collective leadership,” Campbell said, adding that senior Chinese diplomats such as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, senior officials sent to the talks in Alaska is “nowhere near, less than 100 miles from the inner circle of Chinese leadership.”

Allies will be at the heart of U.S. efforts to push back China in the years to come, Campbell said. The United States has already tried to reinforce the importance of its work in the so-called Quad group of countries, which includes India, Japan and Australia. And Bidens’ first White House meetings with foreign heads of state took place with Japanese Yoshihide Suga and South Koreans Moon Jae-in.

“We believe the best way to engage a more assertive China is to work with allies, partners and friends,” Campbell said, adding that “the best Chinese policy is really good Asian policy. Still, he said the United States will need to allay fears of American decline in Asia and offer a “positive economic vision for the region.”

“For the first time, really, we’re now shifting our strategic focus, our economic interests, our military might more to the Indo-Pacific,” Campbell said.