Prime Minister promises action against DG Khan Dacoits





By News Desk

LAYYAH / ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed to act against dacoits to Dera Ghazi Khan, after a video of three kidnapped people went viral on social media, two of whom were brutally murdered on tape.

Addressing a launching ceremony in Layyah of the Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card, he said he was saddened to see poor people being killed in this barbaric manner. He said the Rangers had been given instructions to get the perpetrators to book and provide all possible assistance to the police.

“Now these dacoits will no longer be spared. No one will be allowed to harass the inhabitants of the region any longer,” he promised, adding that if necessary, a police checkpoint will be established in the region.

The Ladi gang abducted three people from the Taman Khosa area. A video that went viral on Tuesday showed one being shot, while the other’s limbs were cut off before being killed by the ringleader, known as Khuda Baksh. All the while, her partner was filming the horrific events, Geo News reported. Imran Khan said the government will encourage the private sector in health initiatives to ensure cheap and affordable health facilities for all classes and said they will receive state land for the establishment of hospitals and others. health facilities.

After arriving at Multan International Airport, he left for Layyah by helicopter. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, and others accompanied him. The Prime Minister has launched a number of development projects, including a health insurance scheme for seven districts in Punjab. The Prime Minister said that at the age of 18 he traveled to the UK and found a welfare state where no laws discriminated against anyone. The law was equal for all citizens, including the prince or the queen. Health facilities were available to every citizen without discrimination. He then idealized the establishment of a welfare state in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said his dream has come true in terms of health cards. He said providing health cards to citizens would ensure full and free health coverage, which was unimaginable in the country’s history. He said that with the expansion of the establishment of health cards to all families in Punjab, the poor would no longer have to worry about getting medical treatment. Each family in these two divisions could now receive health treatment worth Rs.720,000. They could have health facilities in all public and private hospitals. As informed by the Minister of Health of Punjab, an additional amount of Rs 300,000 could be given to deserving families in case of need, he added. The prime minister said the universal health coverage initiative system is new to the Pakistani people and stressed that they should remain vigilant. Sehat Sahulat cards would help end the health problems of the poor. He stressed the need to encourage the private sector to fully participate in health initiatives. He said government-owned land could be offered to the private sector at affordable prices for building hospitals and other health facilities, especially in remote areas of the country.

He said he wanted all families in the Punjab to have health cards. He said the country was burdened with huge debts in the past and they had to repay those debts with interest, which increased the financial burden.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos