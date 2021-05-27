Donald Trump probe: prosecutors investigating Trump tell witness to prepare for grand jury testimony





The district attorney’s office, led by Cyrus Vance Jr., has investigated Trump, his real estate company and company executives on multiple fronts, including reviewing the former president’s tax returns, questioning the benefits the company gave to employees; and probing how the company accounted for the reimbursements it made to former Trump personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Prosecutors also took a close look at the finances of the Trump organization’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, as well as the benefits received from the company by him and his son Barry, a longtime employee of the Trump organization, reported. CNN.

ABC was the first to report on a contacted witness. The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the grand jury office Vance has summoned is a special grand jury. This type of grand jury is typically used to hear complex and lengthy fraud and corruption cases. A special grand jury sits longer than a standard grand jury – typically three to six months, versus just one – and, if necessary, jurors can vote to extend its term even further.

Vance’s office declined to comment on Tuesday after the Washington Post report. A representative of the office could not be reached on Wednesday. Trump’s lawyers, the Trump organization declined to comment.

CNN has reached out to Allen and Barry Weisselberg for their comment.

There are currently five grand juries sitting in Manhattan. It is not known how many special grand juries were seated, but it is common for more than one to be seated at a time.

The use of a special grand jury suggests that Vance may seek to indict Trump, company executives or the company itself, according to former prosecutors in the office.

“It is very rare that there is a special grand jury formed at the Manhattan Supreme Court and that jury does not consider the charges at some point,” said Daniel Alonso, a former prosecutor who was deputy chief prosecutor. of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office under Vance.

Adam S. Kaufmann, who served as head of the bureau’s investigative division, said that “this really suggests that they have reached a point in their investigation where the district attorney believes there is evidence. of a felony. You don’t create a special grand jury. unless you think you have a viable case. ”

Summoning this type of grand jury is common in complex cases, such as the Trump inquiry, because, unlike a federal grand jury, prosecutors cannot present hearsay evidence to a state grand jury. .

This means prosecutors must call witnesses themselves to testify before the grand jury, rather than having an FBI agent or other authority working on the case to summarize the evidence. Calling all witnesses in a sprawling case often takes much longer than a standard grand jury allows.

The longer time frame also offers the option of compelling witnesses to testify, a step Alonso said he would “ absolutely wait for ” in a case like the Trump inquiry, in part because it requires witnesses to testify. talk without being able to compare their version of events to anyone. else.

“You want to lock down their testimony at a time when they don’t know what the other evidence is,” he said.

