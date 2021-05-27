Dewi Tanjung challenges Eggi Sudjana over lawsuit asking Jokowi to resign





“If you dare, face Dewi Tanjung Eggy Sudjana, you know you are nothing,” he said.

SuaraBekaci.id – PDIP politician Dewi Tanjung comment on the trial in order President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) resigns from his post. Dewi Tanjung pulverized along with the leader of the Ulema and Militant Defense Team (TPUA) Eggi Sudjana. Dewi Sudjana challenged Eggi Sudjana to come face to face with him. He also revealed a number of things about Eggi Sudjana via his Twitter account. “Eggi Sudjana asked Jokowi to step down, who is Eggy Sudjana? Only state garbage!” Dewi Tanjung said in a video on his Twitter account which was uploaded on Wednesday (5/26/2021). Dewi Tanjung admitted that she had Eggi Sudjana to languish in Polda Metro Jaya for 30 days. He then said that if Eggi Sudjana wanted the same. Read also:

Asked Jokowi to quit, Dewi Tanjung called Eggi Sudjana State Trash “This Nyai man entered Polda Metro Jaya. Alhamdulillah, he spent 30 days a month at Polda Metro Jaya pesantren. This man does not repent either, does he want to enter the Polda Metro Jaya pesantren? Hah Eggy Sudjana ?. You are rich in the truest person! ” he said. Cuitan Dewi Tanjung.[Twitter/DTanjung15] Next, Dewi Tanjung challenged Eggi Sudjana to come face to face with him. “If you dare, face Dewi Tanjung Eggy Sudjana, you know you are nothing,” he said. Previously, cited from terkini.id – network Suara.com, a number who acted on behalf of the Team of Ulemas and Activists Defenders (TPUA) sued Joko Widodo aka Jokowi and urged him to quickly step down as President of the Republic of Indonesia. The lawsuit was filed in the Jakarta Central District (PN) Court on Friday, April 30, 2021. On the website of the Jakarta Central District Court, the trial is registered under number 266 / Pdt.G / 2021 / PN Jkt.Pst, with the plaintiff Muhidin Jalih and the accused president Jokowi. Read also:

Tissue Felicia appears, dismantles Jokowi’s family to support Kaesang’s heinous behavior There, Eggi Sudjana also appears to be one of the complainants. For information, he is president of the TPUA.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos