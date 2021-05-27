Former Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz sues





Alan dershowitz

John Lamparski | Getty Images

Renowned lawyer Alan Dershowitz on Wednesday filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Netflix and the producers of “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” for his portrayal in documentaries about the deceased multi-millionaire and accused child sex trafficker.

Lawyers for Dershowitz, who was interviewed for the 2020 series, claim he was “knowingly and willfully” misled by the producers, who “maliciously and intentionally” portrayed him as “slanderous.”

They did so by “promoting and supporting false allegations of sexual misconduct against Professor Dershowitz,” says the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in South Florida.

A Netflix spokesperson told CNBC in a statement that the Dershowitz lawsuit “is without merit, and we will vigorously defend our partners and the series.”

Dershowitz is also suing Radical Media LLC and Leroy & Morton Productions LLC, as well as show director Lisa Bryant and producer Joseph Berlinger.

Virginia Giuffre, Epstein victim, alleges she was recruited as part of the dead money manager’s sex trafficking operation and ordered to have sex with Dershowitz and others .

Dershowitz, who is still fighting Giuffre in court, denies ever having sex with her and says he never met her. His libel lawsuit accuses the defendants of “failing to present evidence in the Netflix series Epstein that they received and agreed to present,” which he says exonerates him.

Dershowitz’s denial and Giuffre’s accusation “present themselves as a conflict,” he / she said, “” says the lawsuit. But “that was not a situation” he said / she said, “however, given the totality of Professor Dershowitz’s evidence that he never had sex with Giuffre,” the lawyers say.

Bryant “deliberately broke” his repeated promise to include in the Netflix series “all the evidence Professor Dershowitz has presented to him to refute Giuffre’s claims against Professor Dershowitz,” the lawsuit alleges.

A lawyer for Giuffre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dershowitz is seeking at least $ 20 million each in damages for four separate causes of action, including libel and breach of contract, according to the lawsuit.

Philip Byler, a lawyer for Dershowitz, told CNBC in an email that “the damage figure indicates that Professor Dershowitz’s reputation has been severely damaged.” He noted that compensation claims are usually refined during litigation.

“I’m sure you wouldn’t want to be ridiculed about enjoying sex with underage girls,” Byler added.

Dershowitz more than a decade earlier had helped negotiate a plea bargain for Epstein that required the financier to register as a sex offender. Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking in July 2019. He hanged himself in his jail cell in the Manhattan Federal Dungeon about a month later.

A Harvard law professor, Dershowitz also joined former President Donald Trump’s legal team during his first impeachment fight.

Most recently, he told CNBC he was advising lawyers for MyPillow CEO and electoral conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell in a libel suit.

Byler in a statement said Netflix and the producers of the Epstein show used the professor’s name “to publicize their miniseries and then defame it with clever manipulation of the facts.”

“It makes a mockery of our First Amendment, the rights of victims and the truth itself,” Byler said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos