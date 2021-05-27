Opposition will forge alliance with devil, says Fawad





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that the opposition would forge an alliance with the devil in its enmity with Imran Khan and that they had no other policy than that one.

Speaking on a private television station, he said the government faces no threats from anyone. The government is making new alignments. Shehbaz Sharif has every right to be political.

He pointed out that the PDM is Choon Choon Ka Muraba and that he does not have a special position. They all come together in hostility against Imran Khan. People don’t care about them. They can’t give anything to the common man.

He said the PPP and PMLN had failed to tell people they would do what will be different from their old mandates. Meanwhile, Chaudhry Fawad said that in the future, only countries will develop and progress whose young people will focus more on business than on employment.

We need to harmonize our institutions with developing countries. A successful youth program has the potential to put Pakistan on the path to development. The importance of skills in today’s era is more than ever, skills can be used to develop Pakistan, he noted.

Speaking here during a youth program at the University of Bahria, Fawad congratulated the participants of the successful youth program for completing the course. He said technology has changed the world; technology will also bring change in Pakistan. He pointed out that 60% of Pakistan’s population is under 30, the people who run Facebook, Google, PayPal, Twitter were also young and changed the whole world.

We need skills to change Pakistan and our lives and in a changing world, skills matter more than ever. It was customary some time ago to find a job after graduating, but now the business concept is growing instead of employment, he added.

He said: For business, we need to embrace progressive thinking in tune with the changing world and we need to explore potential avenues as well. People in their sixties and sixties have seen a lot of changes in their lives. With the development of digital communication, faxes, cassettes and telex are now obsolete media, and the advent of WhatsApp is also exhausting the messaging service. He said: Through digital technology, we can bring new dimensions and develop the ability to understand arguments based on knowledge and logic.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi on Wednesday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of culture, media and co-productions.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the minister said Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have a close brotherly relationship that is time honored and founded on strong pillars of mutual respect, common trade and collaborative understanding. Cultural cooperation is imperative to strengthen economic cooperation and foster people-to-people contacts, a press release said.

The UAE Ambassador appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to tackle Islamophobia and raise awareness and awareness of the issue in addition to promoting interfaith harmony. Meanwhile, Fawad on Wednesday offered joint venture and cooperation from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in film production.

Speaking to Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Dahrough, he said strengthening cooperation in films and co-productions would not only help strengthen cultural ties but also strengthen fraternal relations, according to a press release. .

The Minister proposed a virtual meeting between the film producer associations of Pakistan and Egypt to discuss collaboration in the field of feature films. He expressed the wish to have facilities for dubbing Pakistani programs into Arabic. They also discussed the possibilities of tele-listening exchange between the two countries.

The Minister informed the Ambassador that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is in the process of finalizing the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Egypt, providing for cooperation in the fields of radio. and television. This would pave the way for program exchanges and facilitate the exchange of visits by technical experts and artists from both countries, he said.

The Ambassador welcomed the idea of ​​the Minister of Information for a joint venture involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the field of cinema. The Egyptian envoy said he looked forward to the eventual signing of the memorandum of understanding on TV-radio cooperation between the two countries.

