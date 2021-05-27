Arizona GOP election audit is far worse than Trump thinks





Donald Trump followed with great interest the crazy election “audit” in Arizona. In fact, a New York Times reporter recently noted that Trump had told those close to him that he believed the Arizona audit “could overrule” the results of the 2020 presidential election.

It was against this insane backdrop that the former president yesterday released a statement that read in part, “Arizona Republican state senators command such respect, even adoration, for great work that they do. they are doing on the forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election scam. “

There is no scenario in which all of this was true. On the contrary, a variety of prominent Arizona Republicans are increasingly mortified by this embarrassing fiasco. Plus, as the Arizona Republic reported yesterday, the IT company that was in charge of the day-to-day audit no longer wants anything to do with the partisan debacle.

The contract with Wake TSI ended on May 14, the original completion date for manual counting, and the company chose not to renew its contract, according to Randy Pullen, an audit spokesperson and former GOP chairman. “They were made,” he said. “They didn’t want to come back.”

If the name of Wake TSI sounds familiar, it’s not your imagination. Rachel explained on the show last week that Cyber ​​Ninjas, the sadly unqualified Florida group led by a fringe conspiracy theorist, needed a subcontractor to oversee the actual recount of more than $ 2 million. ballots in Maricopa County.

Wake TSI is moving away now. It’s hard to blame them; I wouldn’t want to come back either.

Last week, the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Oversight Board urged the GOP-led state Senate to end the madness, calling the extravagant process a “spectacle that harms us all. Adding: “Our state has become a laughing stock.”

They went on to write, “You’ve leased the old name of the Arizona State Senate to crooks and crooks, who are collecting hard-earned money from our fellow citizens even as your contractors march around. from the Colosseum, looking for bamboo. and something they call “cinematic artifacts” while also glowing purple lights for the effect. None of these things are done in a serious audit. The result is that the Arizona Senate is being ridiculed in every corner of the globe and our democracy is in jeopardy. “

The letter was signed by members of the Maricopa County Supervisory Board, as well as the local Democratic Sheriff and Stephen Richer, the local Republican official who oversees the Maricopa County Elections Department.

This is the same Richer who responded to Donald Trump’s deranged comments on the state’s election results, describing the former president’s absurd nonsense as “deranged.” Richer added, “We can no longer indulge in these senseless lies. As a party. As a state. As a country.”

Evidence of this ridiculous process “generating such great respect, even adoration” remains difficult to find.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos