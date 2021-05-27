The Turkish opposition reiterates its demands for the restoration of the parliamentary system





The leader of the Turkish opposition Good Party reiterated her call to restore the “strengthened parliamentary system” and end the current presidential system, to which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given extensive powers. Meral Aksener said in her speech to parliament on Wednesday that the parliamentary system is a solution to all economic and social problems in Turkey, adding: “It is the solution to the problems in Turkey with the presidential system based on the president. linked to a political party, to the traditions of the state and unites the state and the nation. ” Aksener described the main pillar of the strengthened parliamentary system, saying: “Our first principle, the impartial president, will be in the improved and strengthened parliamentary system die The Republic of Turkey is governed by the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers, the President will have no connection with the party, the Presidium will have no connection with the state and will die Unity of the nation represents fair and impartial because the president of a party will die Cannot represent the unity of the nation is a political party, in fact it cannot. “ Aksener stressed that the powers of the president are vested between state institutions and that powers are transferred to parliament impartially, saying: “Our second principle: pluralist democracy, participatory regime, strong grouping after the transition to the presidential system” . The Constitution and constitutional institutions in Turkey have become ineffective, the effectiveness of Parliament has diminished and the participatory processes, the requisite democratic administration has disappeared. Aksener stressed freedom of the press and said they had incorporated them into the proposal they were working on in their principles, commenting: “In a country in the press, the press is not free, it is not. not possible to do politics, opposition and elections have an equal chance in clearly tested the media system set up by the Justice and Development Party And we are living in a country in the newspapers, television and the ruling party media devices have become, neither freedom nor democracy can die. this meaning is also to die The administrative structure of media institutions is very important and decisive.

