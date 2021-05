KPK is dead lice at the hands of Jokowi and Mahfud

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Party politician Democrats Benny K. Harman criticized the presidential government Joko Widodolinked to the existence of the Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP) as a law enforcement agency. According to him, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) was deadlocked under Jokowi’s administration. At first, Benny believed Jokowi would become the president who would protect and strengthen the KPK. However, his prediction was wrong and he admitted that after 51 KPK employees would be made redundant because they had failed the National Insight Test (KPK). “At first I thought President Jokowi would really protect and strengthen the KPK. In addition, with the appointment of Professor Mahfud MD as Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs during President Jokowi’s second term. . In both hands, the KPK was dead, “tweeted Benny, quoted Thursday (27/5)). The controversy over the dismissal of KPK employees stems from a national insight test to become a civil servant (ASN). We know that following the revision of the KPK law, employees, including investigators, must become civil servants. On the way, 75 KPK employees were declared not to pass the test. Including Novel Baswedan and other investigators who uncover big cases. They are then temporarily disabled from their functions. Rumors have circulated that KPK chairman Firli Bahuri is laying off those 75 employees. The audience started to take a sharp turn. Criticism then came, especially with regard to the questions of the test considered to be uncorrelated to the mission of eradicating corruption. President Joko Widodo then raised his voice. He said the criterion for becoming an ASN could not be used as a basis for firing KPK agents. It is in line with the Constitutional Court (MK) which declares that the change of status to ASN must in no way infringe the rights of employees. After that, a number of heads of related institutions held a meeting. They are Menkumham Yasonna Laoly, Menpan-RB Tjahjo Kumolo, leaders of the KPK and several other high level public institutions. The meeting was held at the National Personnel Agency (BKN) office in Jakarta on May 25. The meeting concluded that as many as 51 of the 75 employees of anti-corruption institutions who failed the national insight test could no longer work at the KPK. Corruption Eradication Commission vice-chairman Alexander Marwata said 51 employees could not continue and could not become civil servants because they were already in the red category. There are 24 other employees who can still be coached to qualify for the transfer of status to ASN. They will undergo national defense training and a national vision. CNNIndonesia.com attempted to solicit comments from presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman regarding this controversy. However, the person did not respond. (dmi / bmw)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos