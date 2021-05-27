A Dark Era Ahead With Xi Jinping Rule of Law Thought Jack Kwan Apple Daily

Hong Kong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung recently concluded a four-day trip to Beijing at the invitation of the Supreme People’s Court (CPS), the first of its kind since the Standing Committee of the National Congress of Peoples (NPCSC) enacted the National Security Law without any prior consultation with stakeholders. Incidentally, the trip was also Cheung’s first courtesy visit to the nation’s capital as Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal after taking office earlier this year, amid growing concerns over the tightening of Beijing’s grip on the city’s justice system.

While in Beijing, Cheung – accompanied by two other common law judges and a receiver from Hong Kong – met a number of senior mainland officials, including PSC Chairman Zhou Qiang, General Secretary of the NPCSC Yang Zhenwu and Minister of Justice Tang Yijun. . Zhou, infamous for his claim that Tiananmen Square dissident Li Wangyang committed suicide by hanging himself on the ground, presented the Cheungs delegation to the people’s courts’ achievements in judicial reform and justice. study of Xi Jinpings’ thinking on the rule of law. The rich connotation of Thoughts was again developed to Cheung and his colleagues by Yang, who also urged them and all judges in Hong Kong to implement the patriots ruling Hong Kong politics by developing a more understanding. deeper and more precise the importance of the Basic Law, the national law. the Security Act and all relevant NPCSC resolutions. Tang briefed the delegation on the major progress made by China through its comprehensive implementation of law-based governance, and then reiterated once again the importance of Xi Jinpings’ thinking on the rule of law as way to support the leadership of the Party.

Important messages should be said three times in a row, as the familiar saying goes. Tellingly, hardly any member of the delegation would have missed the key take-home message put forward by the host in Beijing. In fact, the amount of political rhetoric bombarded at the delegation was simply overwhelming. Cheung, along with his colleagues in Hong Kong, must have a lot to think about and work out over the next few weeks.

In the Chinese judicial system, the SPC is the highest adjudicatory body in the country, overseeing the work of local and special courts at all levels, while the NPCSC has the ultimate power to appoint and remove an SPC chairman. . As for the Ministry of Justice, it is responsible for managing all legal affairs, which includes drafting regulations relating to Hong Kong as well as the delegation of lawyers and notaries from Hong Kong. Unlike Hong Kong’s judicial system, that of the mainland is known to be heavily influenced by the executive branch and local governments. In addition, Chinese judges should fully adhere to the leadership of the Communist Parties. In addition, Party cells established throughout the mainland justice system are being used as an additional means of exerting influence over court decisions. For these reasons, the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics bears no resemblance to its authentic Western counterpart in which judicial independence is solemnly confirmed.

As a result, Cheungs’ trip to Beijing has deep political significance as it offers a glimpse of what could possibly happen to the Hong Kong justice system in the near future. The meticulously planned itinerary of the delegation aims not only to promote mutual exchange and cooperation between the judicial authorities of two fundamentally different jurisdictions, but also to mark the beginning of a dark era in which Hong Kong judges, like their counterparts of the mainland, are obliged to adopt It is the rule of law when settling disputes in the courts.

(Dr. Jack Kwan is an MIT-trained consultant based in Boston.)

