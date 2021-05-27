Connect with us

Politics

A Dark Era Ahead With Xi Jinping Rule of Law Thought Jack Kwan Apple Daily

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By


Hong Kong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung recently concluded a four-day trip to Beijing at the invitation of the Supreme People’s Court (CPS), the first of its kind since the Standing Committee of the National Congress of Peoples (NPCSC) enacted the National Security Law without any prior consultation with stakeholders. Incidentally, the trip was also Cheung’s first courtesy visit to the nation’s capital as Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal after taking office earlier this year, amid growing concerns over the tightening of Beijing’s grip on the city’s justice system.

While in Beijing, Cheung – accompanied by two other common law judges and a receiver from Hong Kong – met a number of senior mainland officials, including PSC Chairman Zhou Qiang, General Secretary of the NPCSC Yang Zhenwu and Minister of Justice Tang Yijun. . Zhou, infamous for his claim that Tiananmen Square dissident Li Wangyang committed suicide by hanging himself on the ground, presented the Cheungs delegation to the people’s courts’ achievements in judicial reform and justice. study of Xi Jinpings’ thinking on the rule of law. The rich connotation of Thoughts was again developed to Cheung and his colleagues by Yang, who also urged them and all judges in Hong Kong to implement the patriots ruling Hong Kong politics by developing a more understanding. deeper and more precise the importance of the Basic Law, the national law. the Security Act and all relevant NPCSC resolutions. Tang briefed the delegation on the major progress made by China through its comprehensive implementation of law-based governance, and then reiterated once again the importance of Xi Jinpings’ thinking on the rule of law as way to support the leadership of the Party.

Important messages should be said three times in a row, as the familiar saying goes. Tellingly, hardly any member of the delegation would have missed the key take-home message put forward by the host in Beijing. In fact, the amount of political rhetoric bombarded at the delegation was simply overwhelming. Cheung, along with his colleagues in Hong Kong, must have a lot to think about and work out over the next few weeks.

In the Chinese judicial system, the SPC is the highest adjudicatory body in the country, overseeing the work of local and special courts at all levels, while the NPCSC has the ultimate power to appoint and remove an SPC chairman. . As for the Ministry of Justice, it is responsible for managing all legal affairs, which includes drafting regulations relating to Hong Kong as well as the delegation of lawyers and notaries from Hong Kong. Unlike Hong Kong’s judicial system, that of the mainland is known to be heavily influenced by the executive branch and local governments. In addition, Chinese judges should fully adhere to the leadership of the Communist Parties. In addition, Party cells established throughout the mainland justice system are being used as an additional means of exerting influence over court decisions. For these reasons, the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics bears no resemblance to its authentic Western counterpart in which judicial independence is solemnly confirmed.

As a result, Cheungs’ trip to Beijing has deep political significance as it offers a glimpse of what could possibly happen to the Hong Kong justice system in the near future. The meticulously planned itinerary of the delegation aims not only to promote mutual exchange and cooperation between the judicial authorities of two fundamentally different jurisdictions, but also to mark the beginning of a dark era in which Hong Kong judges, like their counterparts of the mainland, are obliged to adopt It is the rule of law when settling disputes in the courts.

(Dr. Jack Kwan is an MIT-trained consultant based in Boston.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinions section: [email protected]

Apple Daily reserves the right to decline, abbreviate, edit, or edit Customer Opinion Columns for reasons of accuracy, length, clarity and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns at the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the editors do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

———————————

The brand new English edition of Apple Dailys is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in the App Store or Google Play

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: