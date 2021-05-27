Analysts thank PM Imran for unearthing RRR scam





Islamabad – The Mega Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) scam could not have been discovered if Prime Minister Imran Khan had not taken a personal interest in rumors of embezzlement and illegality in the infrastructure project, according to managers and analysts.

Prime Minister Khan refused to believe in the official obfuscation of the facts when he initially investigated the matter and persisted until it was revealed that the extent of the alleged illegalities was far more than known and disclosed. originally.

Analysts and political observers have credited Prime Minister Khan with his relentless crusade against corruption and the Rawalpindi Ring Road investigation is a clear manifestation of the Prime Minister’s resolve against official embezzlement, even if it involves those who do. part of the government and the ruling party.

Prime Minister Khan took note of the alleged changes in the design of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project last month and immediately called Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to open an investigation.

The alleged changes in the realignments not only increased the cost of the project by Rs 25 billion, but also benefited some private housing companies. It also later emerged that some members of his cabinet were also suspected of having benefited from it.

Originally it was estimated that the construction of the 85 km road was completed at a cost of 40 billion rupees, but now the cost has risen to 65 billion rupees. According to informed sources, the prime minister was forced to intervene in the massive irregularities over credible intelligence reports despite assurances that no cabinet member was directly or indirectly involved in the scandal.

Those who asked the Prime Minister to be patient and wait for the receipt of the offers requested by the government of Punjab to avoid any delay in the launch of the project.

The prime minister, according to sources, had not obligated any and instead sought to investigate first to find out when the original plan was changed, for what reasons, at whose request and for whose benefit. “It would have had a negative impact on the person of Imran Khan if he had not acted quickly,” said a source.

The prime minister also sought to lay down responsibility for punishing those involved in the scandal.

The prime minister also expressed his displeasure with a senior cabinet member at the recent cabinet meeting for speaking at a press conference during the investigation.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, six senior officials were suspended for further investigation after it was found that more than Rs 130 billion of real estate deals relating to the Rawalpindi ring road have been concluded since 2017. Sensation of the seriousness of the situation The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, voluntarily resigned until the investigation was completed.

At least 18 politically connected individuals and 34 influential builders and real estate tycoons have acquired around 64,000 kanals of land in various transactions within the boundaries of the Rawalpindi / Attock, Paswal Zigzag, GT Road and Islamabad Margalla Avenue loop since then. with a clear goal in sight. that the prices of these lands would skyrocket once work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project begins.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Department, while the National Accountability Office (NAB) is also reportedly launching its own investigation in a few days.

The Punjab’s anti-corruption department is also investigating whether the alignment of the project and the width of the road have been changed in favor of some private housing companies and whether any politicians or influential groups are involved in the scam.

Current investigations are also focusing on Benami Properties to find out whether relatives or relatives of a member of the prime minister’s office or the ruling PTI are also involved in the multibillion-dollar road project.

