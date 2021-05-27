Politics
Economic impact of Covid-19 is huge, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the economic impact of covid-19 is huge and the world will not be the same after the pandemic passes.
This once in a lifetime pandemic has brought tragedy and suffering to the doorstep of many. The pandemic has affected all countries. The economic impact is also enormous. Our planet will not be the same after covid-19. In times to come, we will certainly remember events like pre-covid or post-covid, ”Modi said as he delivered the keynote address on the occasion of the Vesak Day program to celebrate Jayanti Buddha.
The global economy which was uniformly battered by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 is facing divergent fortunes in 2021. Most advanced economies and some emerging economies are experiencing a strong recovery, while the rest of the world, including India, is experiencing a strong recovery. is late.
The second wave of the pandemic hit India hard, with regional lockdowns blocking economic activity. Although the pandemic wave is officially on the wane, with the virus spreading rapidly through the hinterland, the economic recovery has been pushed into uncharted territory.
Most professional forecasters cut their growth projections for the country to less than 10% for FY22, with JP Morgan and Barclays cutting them to 9% and 9.2%, respectively.
The government is increasingly criticized for its mismanagement of the second wave of the pandemic, with widespread events such as political rallies and religious gatherings exacerbating the unprecedented health crisis.
India also faced a shortage of medical oxygen, drugs and health facilities during the second wave.
SBI Research said on Tuesday that although the impact of the second wave on the real economy was initially considered very small compared to the first wave, its estimates now indicate that there could be a loss of gross domestic product. Nominal (GDP) up to 6 trillion in the first quarter of fiscal 22, compared to a loss of 11 trillion in Q1 FY21.
The loss of real GDP would be of the order of 4-4.5 trillion and therefore real GDP growth would be in the order of 10% to 15% (compared to the Reserve Bank of India forecast of 26.2%) in the first quarter of the fiscal year21 . However, we believe that in this wave our health crisis has overwhelmed us and therefore the impact on the GDP of the second wave will come more from the health channel than from the mobility channel. The sequential momentum of leading indicators is at an all-time low, ”he added.
The Prime Minister stressed that over the past year there have also been many notable changes.
We now have a better understanding of the pandemic, which strengthens our strategy to combat it. More importantly, we have the vaccine, which is absolutely important in saving lives and beating the pandemic, ”the Prime Minister added.
The vaccination campaign in India has slowed in recent days due to the rarity of shots. India has so far totally inoculated less than 5% of its population.
On Wednesday, the health ministry said India had passed 200 million vaccinations, with 42% of the population aged 60 above receiving at least one vaccine.
Modi said that while fighting covid, one should not lose sight of other challenges facing humanity, such as climate change. The reckless lifestyles of the present generation threaten future generations. Weather conditions are changing, glaciers are melting, rivers and forests are in danger. We cannot let our planet stay hurt. I am proud to say that India is one of the few major economies to be on track to meet their Paris targets, ”added Modi.
