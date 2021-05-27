‘We thought they were our best friends’: Australian news broadcast sheds light on New Zealand-China relations





An Australian news broadcast put New Zealand’s relations with China in the spotlight. 60 minutes released a promotional trailer Wednesday night for its Sunday episode, which appears to focus on New Zealand’s relations with other countries. The trailer asks: What are the Kiwis so far? He continues: We thought they were our best friends, but it looks like they abandoned us for a quick Chinese dollar. READ MORE:

The 45-second trailer features video clips of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern answering questions from the media, as well as clips from interviews with Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett and Newstalk ZB radio host Mike Hosking. It ends with the slogan, Could it be that New Zealand is turning into New Xi-land ?, a reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Screen capture / 60 minutes The mock-up of the photo of China’s Xi Jinping and a New Zealand flag from the 60 Minutes episode is expected to be released on Sunday. New Zealand’s stance on China has been a sore point in New Zealand-Australia relations in recent months. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta made headlines around the world in April after sharing New Zealand’s stance on the Five Eyes alliance, saying the country was uncomfortable with the expansion of the group’s mission. At the time, Ardern backed his foreign minister and suggested that the alliance was not the most suitable forum for issuing such statements. Australian officials said they were blinded by the remarks. Tensions exist between the three countries over a combination of factors and foreign policies. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is due to visit Aotearoa next week. Climate change and 501 deportees are expected to be among the topics discussed between Morrison and Ardern during the state visit. James D Morgan / Getty Images New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speak at their annual bilateral meeting on February 28, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Meanwhile, at a trade summit in May, Ardern said the differences between New Zealand and China were becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile. His comments followed the Chinese ambassador who warned the country to stay out of its domestic politics. This week, a spokesperson for the Communist Party of China urged New Zealand to expand the cooperation pie, amid a wave of speculation in Beijing that Mahuta was cooling down on China. Mahuta, in an interview published in The Guardian Tuesday, spoke of the prospect of New Zealand finding itself in the eye of China’s economic retaliatory storm, as Australia has been. Relations between China and Australia have deteriorated significantly over the past year. Australia appeared to be at the forefront of Western criticism of Beijing and was subjected to a growing list of export restrictions in return.

