Jokowi Forms Accelerating Investments Working Group





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) formed a working group on accelerationInvestment in order to increase investment and facilitate business in Indonesia. The Head of State appoints the Minister of Investment as well as the Head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia as head of the working group. The training as well as the appointment are contained in the Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 11 of 2021 concerning the working group for the acceleration of investment. Beleid is promulgated on May 4, 2021. “The investment task force reports to and is accountable to the president,” said article 2 of the presidential decree. CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (27/5). Based on the settlement, Jokowi also appointed Deputy Attorney General Setia Untung Arimuladi as Deputy Chief I and Deputy Chief of Police Gatot Eddy Pramono as Deputy Chairman II. Subsequently, Purwono’s special presidential staff for legal affairs was appointed secretary of the working group. Several tasks of the Investment Working Group are governed by the Regulation. First, ensuring the realization of the investment of any commercial actor of national or foreign investment interested or having obtained a commercial license. Second, quickly solve problems and obstacles (unblocking) for sectors of activity which are constrained by the granting of business licenses within the framework of the investment. The third, by encouraging the acceleration of business for sectors which have the characteristics of rapidly generating foreign exchange, creating jobs and developing regional and local economies. [Gambas:Video CNN] Fourth, accelerating the implementation of cooperation between investors and MSMEs. Fifth, provide recommendations for administrative action to heads of ministries / institutions / authorities and provincial governments / regencies / cities against employee officials who hamper the implementation of the investment or who may increase the cost of investment in Indonesia . The working group has the power, namely to determine decisions relating to the realization of investments which must be immediately followed by the ministries / agencies / regional governments and in coordination with the ministries / agencies / authorities / regional governments. “The working group on investment reports on the implementation of its duties to the president at least once a month or at any time if necessary”, specifies article 8. Later, the chairman, deputy and secretary of the investment working group will receive honoraria and facilities in the form of official travel expenses equivalent to the post of middle executive officer. << All costs necessary for the implementation of the functions of the Task Force on Investment, the Secretariat of the Task Force on Investment and the Implementation Team are borne by the revenue budget and State expenditure from the budget of the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Council. », Explains article 10. (eight)











