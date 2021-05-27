Hello. The coronavirus continues to dominate local and international headlines, as Victoria once again considers tough measures and US intelligence services probe the origins of the pandemic.

Victoria looks set to go into lockdown, with key state government ministers meeting this morning to discuss its response, as the Melbourne Covid-19 cluster drops to at least 15. As the epidemic causes an increase in the number of vaccinated in the Victorians , the Australian Medical Association called on any approved Australians to force overseas travel to be vaccinated, in a bid to reduce the threat of Covid and encourage vaccination. The federal cabinet approved expedited vaccine tracking for Australians who were cleared to travel earlier this month, but on a voluntary basis. More than 144,000 Australians have been allowed to leave since the start of the pandemic, but around 40,000 remain stranded abroad due to ceilings on quarantine premises.

Joe Biden ordered US intelligence agencies to redouble their efforts to identify the origins of the coronavirus, following explosive claims in the Wall Street Journal that US intelligence was aware of the hospitalization of three Chinese researchers in Wuhan with coronavirus-like symptoms in November 2019. The possibility that the virus is of human origin was a theory widely promoted by his predecessor, Donald Trump. Biden previously dismissed this as a fringe theory, but has now called on China to participate in a full, transparent and evidence-based international investigation into the origins of the disease.

Sky News Australia has denied responsibility for posting thousands of racist and violent comments on its YouTube channel, some fit the description of hate speech, with the vast majority of comments appearing to celebrate the filming of a Black Lives Matters activist in the UK. A Sky News spokesperson said he was not the author of the user comments, inquiries should instead be directed to Google. The tech giant in turn confirmed that Sky News had the option to remove or disable the comments, which were attached to a short report it posted, and remained online a few days later. Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has called on Google to review its business relationship with Sky News, asking if the company is concerned that its platform is being used by Sky News to radicalize Australians.

Australia

The defense told the Senate that it had signed a contract to lease private helicopters amid low availability of Taipans. Photograph: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

The Defense Department is accused of overseeing a litany of errors, after revealing to the Senate estimates that it spent $ 37 million on helicopter rentals, due to ongoing issues with its $ 15 billion Taipan helicopter fleet.

University of Sydney postgraduate students are encouraged to report their relationships with sexual partners or ex-partners which are broadly relevant to their research, in a move that has been denounced by the Australian Privacy Foundation as blatant overtaking, a cluster rifle, a shotgun to remove a button.

Government-owned NBN Co staff received $ 77.5 million in bonuses last year, those earning more than $ 200,000 receive on average almost $ 50,000. NBN chairman Dr Ziggy Switkowski defended bonuses, but Labor criticized the payments as corporate largesse.

The world

Former chief assistant to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been slamming his handling of the coronavirus pandemic savagely. Photograph: Frank Augstein / AP

Boris Johnson unfit to be prime minister after presiding over chaotic and incompetent response to pandemic which caused several thousand unnecessary deaths, claimed his former chief assistant Dominic Cummings in an excoriating attack. At one point, he said in a parliamentary inquiry, Johnson suggested getting a coronavirus shot live on television.

Over 150 people missing and fear drowning in northwest Nigeria after an overloaded boat carrying passengers to a market sank in the Niger River, local officials said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused the West of launching a modern hybrid war against his country, as relations continue to deteriorate following his decision to forcibly hijack a commercial flight with a prominent dissident on board. Opposition leaders have warned that the nation risks turning into North Korea of ​​Europe.

At least nine people have died after a mass shooting at a railway maintenance yard in California. The shooter, included in the dead, was said to have been an employee of the site.

A species of giant tortoise, believed to be extinct for over a century, has been found to be very alive, after a forensic DNA analysis carried out on a turtle found in 2019 on the Galpagos Islands confirmed a match.

Recommended reading

Chef, author, TV presenter and chef restaurateur Kylie Kwong (right) and Indigenous elder and cook Aunty Beryl Van Oploo at the industrial blacksmith shop. Photograph: Carly Earl / The Guardian

One is a well-loved famous cook, the other a highly respected former local of Yaama Dhiyaan Hospitality School. In this interview, Kylie Kwong talks candidly with her friend and mentor, Aunty Beryl Van-Oploo, who helped inspire his new restaurant on native foods, fiery green ants and, of course, family. My mothers have 10 siblings and my father 10 siblings. So when you told me about your extended family, I got it right away and it just made me smile.

Public spending remains a key lever in times of economic downturn. The old adage is that in a recession everyone is Keynesian. Of course, this is only partially true, governments are still Keynesians; the conservatives remain supporters of austerity and failed policies as long as they are in opposition, explains Greg Jericho. And recent data on jobs and the wage bill suggest it’s not rocket science: state-led stimulus is helping the recovery. What is needed, Jericho argues, as private sector investment remains in the doldrums.

Its Thursday, which means it’s time for the funniest things on the internet, and this week’s guest curators are the incomparable Kates McLennan and McCartney. How many raccoons are too many raccoons? What’s the best way to prepare kale? And how do do homosexuals offer themselves?

Listen

Political crisis in Samoa. After one of the most controversial elections in the history of the Polynesian islands, Samoa remains in the grip of political instability. In this episode of Full Story, journalist Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson explains how the crisis precipitated and what it means for the island nation.

sport

Giro leader Egan Bernal finished the 17th stage after a hard day in the saddle. Photograph: Luca Zennaro / EPA

The Giro DItalia is warming up, after race leader Egan Bernal showed signs of weakness following a downhill attack from Sega di Ala, which saw him drop 53 seconds to compete with Simon Yates.

Villareal leads Manchester United to the Europa League final, thanks to Gerard Morenos 30th goal of the season, a daring improvised arrival. The game is on, check our live blog for the latest / latest score.

Media overview

Queensland is considering a series of legislative changes, including domestic violence offenders facing the same monitoring conditions as serial pedophiles, according to the Courier Mail. The task force tasked with tackling the wave of domestic violence killings in states said no options were off the table. Three Victorian-era Liberal MPs broke ranks to return to the age of criminal responsibility at 14, the Age reports. And, an Australian electric vehicle charging company is about to become double unicorn record a market valuation of $ 2 billion after signing a major agreement with US donors to accelerate the company’s global growth, the Australian financial review written.

And if you’ve read this far

Aerobic exercise. It is allegedly very good for you. But you know what’s else and considerably easier? A nice soak in a hot tub. That’s the last word from scientists, who say a dip in a large thermoformed acrylic container, or hot tub for short, can have health benefits comparable to going for a run. But before swapping out runners for a pocket, red wine, and tub session, make sure you have the right temperature.

