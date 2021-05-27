CM announces 25% pay rise for government employees – Journal





PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced a 25% pay hike for provincial government employees from June 1.

Khan made the announcement at a press conference, which was also attended by Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, KP government spokesman Karman Bangash and Labor Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.

A statement released here said the Chief Minister also announced a monthly increase of Rs 4,000 in daily betting wages. The salary increase will be applicable from June 1 of this year, he said.

Mr Khan said that in addition, ad hoc aid would also be given to government employees in the next budget. He also announced a 4,000 rupee increase in the minimum monthly wage for daily bets from the following fiscal year, thus setting it at 21,000 rupees from the existing 17,000 rupees per month.

He praised government workers for the increase in wages and said the government had kept its promise to increase their wages even before the new fiscal year budget.

He said that despite the financial crisis due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, the government has decided to significantly increase employee salaries.

The chief minister said the government is taking all possible measures to provide maximum relief to vulnerable segments of society and will continue to take such measures in the future.

He said the government was aware of the financial difficulties faced by employees under the current circumstances. He said the government would use all available resources to alleviate their difficulties and provide them with maximum assistance so that they can carry out their tasks with dedication and peace of mind.

Mr. Khan described the role of employees as vital in implementing government policies. He expressed the hope that they would play their important role in the application of government policies and ensure better delivery of services to the population.

He said that during the previous and current tenures of the PTI government in the province, employees have benefited from an unprecedented upgrade as many new job opportunities have also been created.

Speaking about increasing the monthly wages of daily betting, Mr Khan said that the welfare of vulnerable segments of society and providing them maximum relief was one of the areas of government focus and an important part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the welfare state.

He said the government was not only committed to translating the Premiers’ vision into reality, but was also taking results-based action to that end.

Posted in Dawn on May 27, 2021

