Prime Minister Modi and French Macron welcome resumption of India-EU trade negotiations

NEW DELHI: India and France welcomed the decision to resume free trade negotiations between India and the European Union.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Wednesday that announcements regarding the resumption of negotiations for balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements, and the India-EU connectivity partnership were welcome steps. ” Modis’ office said in a statement exchanged views during a phone call on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, India and the EU agreed to resume negotiations on a free trade pact, a separate investment agreement and a third on geographical indications. All three were to be negotiated simultaneously. Discussions on the FTA will resume after an interval of eight years. The two sides also agreed to improve connectivity not only in India, but also in third countries and regions like Africa and Central Asia.

The statement said the two leaders covered bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. “

Modi thanked Macron for the help provided by France to strengthen the response to Indian covids, the statement said. The reference was to France making liquid medical oxygen available as hospitals lacked oxygen to treat critically ill patients during a particularly brutal second wave of infections in India.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the depth and strength that the India-France strategic partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue to work closely together in the post-covid era, ”the statement said.

Modi also reiterated his invitation to Macron to visit India as soon as conditions allow, he added.

