Quads China Strategy: The Tribune India

G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Central University of Jammu and Former High Commissioner to Pakistan

There have been debates over whether India should abandon its sacred “non-alignment” in an emerging world order that China seeks to dominate. While there is merit in upholding the ideals of non-alignment, the reality is that we face security threats and economic challenges from China, led by aggressive President Xi Jinping. Beijing is no longer hiding its ambitions to use its growing economic and military power to dominate the world order. At the same time, India is determined to ensure that China does not trample everyone in its quest for “greatness”. Now we are dealing with a Chinese leader who seems determined to eclipse the role of historical Chinese reformers like Deng Xiaoping, while creating a new imperial role for China.

The crude belief of the Chinese establishment is that Beijing sets the global rules. China’s policy towards India is clear. Xi Jinping aims to contain India by periodically using military force to “cut the salami” from Indian territory. While China previously focused on seizing our eastern borders, Ladakh now appears to be the center of attention. After a fierce clash, involving the deployment of tanks on the Himalayan heights, an agreement was reached this year on a disengagement of the opposing troops. It was understood that Chinese troops would return to the positions they occupied in April 2020. The Chinese, however, remain in possession of Indian territory in Depsang, Gogra, Demchok and Hot Springs.

For the past five decades, China’s policy has aimed at strategically containing India by adopting measures such as providing Pakistan with the designs, technology and materials necessary for its nuclear weapons programs and missiles. China has also spared no effort to provide political, economic and military support to political parties and leaders in South Asia who are inclined to adopt anti-Indian policies.

There is substantial evidence of Chinese support for anti-Indian elements, sometimes with support from Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. China’s arrogance in behavior was starkly manifested when its ambassador to Bangladesh, Li Jiming, warned a group of Bangladeshi journalists on May 10 that China’s relations with Bangladesh would be “ substantially ” damaged if the Bangladesh was supporting Quad. He described Quad as a “clique with narrow objectives”. The indignant Bangladeshis reacted strongly. Foreign Minister Abdul Kalam Momen called the ambassador’s statement “very unfortunate” and “aggressive”.

Quad mainly focused on establishing close military ties to deter and counter Chinese aggression. Very little attention has been paid to China’s vulnerabilities, especially in its relations with its neighbors, with whom it has territorial disputes. Recent academic studies focus on the fact that China has 18 neighbors intimidated by Beijing’s expansionist policies.

On its eastern shores and in the South China Sea, China’s territorial disputes are with Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines. China has differences with Japan on the Senkaku and Ryukyu Islands, marked by constant tensions, involving Chinese ships violating maritime borders. There are also tensions in the South China Sea, with the Chinese breaking into Philippine waters. China regularly violates and challenges a ruling by the International Court of Justice that upheld the Philippines’ claims.

China’s territorial differences with Vietnam are based on what it claims to be areas ruled by its Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). When Deng Xiaoping invaded Vietnam in 1987, he was forced to withdraw, facing resistance from the Vietnamese army. This struggle continues, as a powerful China uses naval power to assert its border claims on Vietnam. China also has territorial disputes with North Korea, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Laos, Brunei, Tajikistan, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia. In South Asia, China has territorial claims over its land borders with Bhutan. Beijing also has old claims on its borders with Nepal, while its claims on its borders with India are legendary!

Although Quad’s goal so far has been to expand military cooperation among its members, no effort has been made to use international and regional forums to increase global awareness of China’s ambitions. A concerted diplomatic effort must be made by Quad to unite the countries of the Indo-Pacific, to be prepared to increase costs for China, if it uses force across the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Quad’s combined maritime force is sufficient to bar the passage of any vessel carrying energy supplies from the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean to the east. The United States has fleets with nuclear powered aircraft carriers and submarines in the Persian Gulf, Indian Ocean, and Pacific Ocean. China derives most of its oil supplies from Iran and the Gulf countries via the Indian Ocean.

An important development in recent days has been the effort to build some sort of understanding between the United States and Russia. The main energy issues were discussed and the way was cleared for a Biden-Putin summit, during the recent meeting between Secretary of State Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. We hope this will lead the United States to reconsider its efforts to put barriers on India’s military relations with Russia. A US-Russian detente will also affect China’s efforts to undermine Russia’s relations with India. President Putin would hardly like to play second fiddle in front of Xi Jinping.

Any policy that makes it clear to China that India and its partners have the capabilities to respond appropriately to Beijing’s territorial ambitions requires consultations between Quad members and potential partners, including the EU and ASEAN. . The United States has taken steps to allow Taiwan to pursue its independent policies. India must open the doors to more economic exchanges with Taiwan. Taiwan and South Korea can be key partners in enabling India to modernize and expand its electronics industries.