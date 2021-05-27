S Jaishankar | There is a political effort to portray Narendra Modi government in a certain way, says EAM S Jaishankar





EAM Dr S Jaishankar Highlights “ Political effort to represent India in a certain way ” “ See this as part of a political effort and obviously I have a profound difference with that ” “ Difference between the political imagery that has been concocted and the actual record of governance ” New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said there was a political effort to describe the current government in a certain way. EAM made the statement during a conversation with former US NSA HR McMaster. There is a difference between the political imagery that was concocted and the actual record of governance, EAM said, adding that it was part of a political effort to somehow describe the BJP government. led by Narendra Modi. I see this as part of a political effort and obviously I have a profound difference with it, said EAM Jaishankar. When Jaishankar ransacked Freedom House, V-Dem Institute report This is not the first time that the career ace diplomat has countered criticism from the Modi government. On one occasion, EAM singled out an American newspaper criticizing it for its one-sided report and claiming that it was not only the opposition but also the Western media that had been very critical of the struggle of the India against COVID-19. Days after Freedom House and V-Dem Institute criticized India over freedom and democracy, Jaishankar accused them of their “hypocrisy” and called them “self-proclaimed guardians of the world who find it very difficult to put up with someone in India not seeking their approval ”. This came after the American NGO Freedom House, in its annual report “Freedom in the World” demoted India from the “free” category to the “partially free” category. Later, the Sweden-based V-Dem Institute declared that India was no longer an “electoral democracy”, classifying it as an “electoral autocracy”. “ Rahul Gandhi trusts New York more than Delhi ” Congress chief Rahul Gandhi shared a New York Times report on India’s COVID-19 figure on Wednesday, saying “the numbers don’t lie … The NYT article “ How big could the real Covid toll in India be ” was shared by Wayanad MP on his Twitter. The message drew a strong reaction from the BJP, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan saying the former trusted New York more than Delhi. “Corps policy, INCIndia style!” Although the vultures disappear from the trees, it seems their minds have been absorbed by the vultures of the land. @RahulGandhi ji trusts #NewYork more than #Delhi. You have to learn to play politics on the corpses of earth vultures, ”Vardhan’s tweet read.







